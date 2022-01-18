The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela reported on the approval of three requests to open a possible recall process against Nicolás Maduro, current president of the country. The approval is based on the application of article 72 of the Constitution and was promoted by various platforms in favor of the process.

“The CNE approved this Monday three requests to start the procedure for an eventual activation of a referendum to recall the mandate of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

The requests were promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover), All United for the Recall Referendum and the National Executive Committee of Confedejunta, together with the Committee of National and International Democracy.

“The groups declare their intention to become promoters of a request to activate the recall referendum, which is the first step in accordance with the provisions of the regulations to regulate the promotion and request for recall referendums of popular election mandates,” explained the CNE.

A graffiti in Caracas calling for a recall for Maduro in 2016 FEDERICO PARRA AFP/Files

The ruling does not imply the direct opening of this type of recall, but it does imply the possibility of activating the mechanism based on article 72 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which stipulates that all elected positions are revocable after the second half of their term. mandate. To activate it, however, the signature of at least 20% of the country’s voters is required.

Start of the procedure

After the ruling, now the CNE must “prepare a schedule for the collection of these wills,” according to the state agency.

Nelson Chitty La Roche, spokesman for the Venezuelan Movement for the Revocation, affirmed that the objective of promoting the possible annulment of the presidential mandate is given to bring stability to the country.

“We want a recall referendum (…) so that there is social peace, so that there is institutional confidence and so that there is illusion, hope in the future on the part of Venezuelans,” he asserted before the journalists present at the CNE headquarters.

Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for his current presidential mandate on January 10, 2019, the date stipulated by the Constitution, after having been elected in the presidential elections of May 2018. His oath, however, was carried out before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). ) and not before Parliament, as stipulated in the Magna Carta.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro presents his government’s annual report to the National Assembly in Caracas, on January 12, 2021. Federico Parra AFP

According to Maduro, the Chamber was in contempt of court before the TSJ. The same month in which he was elected at the polls, the president had also sworn his position before the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), promoted by Chavismo to draft a new Constitution, which was not finally written.

Internally, the creation of the ANC was discussed and rejected by almost all the opposition to the Government. In the international arena, only countries allied with Chavismo such as Cuba, Russia or China accepted it. It was finally closed in December 2020 after its leaders concluded that it had already complied with the provisions for which it had been created.

However, the opposition criticized the creation of this body and that during its more than three years of operation it had not been able to draft a new Magna Carta for the country, the main function for which it had been created.

With EFE and local media