The Government of Venezuela seeks Strengthening cocoa research and production with the aim of “consolidating” the production of this food, reported this Friday the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, on the occasion of International Chocolate Day.

Through a press release, Jiménez indicated that the Executive has “specified a series of scientific and technological policies to consolidate the “Venezuelan cocoa production.”

One of these policies, he continued, was the inauguration of the National Center for Research, Development and Innovation of Cocoa, which serves as a space for the “organic and healthy production” of this food, “through nanotechnology and the use of bioinputs.”

“In Venezuela, the Bolivarian Government promotes and vindicates the cocoa and chocolate culture, with a National Cocoa Plan that reaches more than 20 thousand producers in training, through the Great Mission Science, Technology and Innovation (…) that will allow producers to empower themselves and carry out their research with the support of science and technology,” he added.

Last March, the Caribbean country exported 300 tons of cocoa to Estonia and Indonesia, as part of the international marketing program for this food promoted by the Government, according to the governor of the state of Mérida, Jehyson Guzmán.

Through Instagram, the Chavista explained that 50 tons of this product sailed to Estonia, and another 250 to Indonesia, which he described as a sale ““of the best cocoa in the world”, in this case harvested in Mérida, an Andean entity located in the west of the country.

Guzmán did not explain the amount of the transaction, but local media reported that the export was worth $1.8 million.

Since July 2022, when the Government exempted taxes and fees for the export of cocoa and its derivatives, The marketing of this food has increasedwhich is harvested in several regions of the Caribbean country.

Venezuela, which in 2022 produced 26,343 tons per year, seeks to bring its harvests to 60,000 tons per year by 2025, a plan that, according to the Government, is progressing at a good pace.

