The main representative of the ruling party at the dialogue table, which is based in the capital of Mexico, on September 17 accused the counterpart of ignoring one of the points agreed in the memorandum signed in August, prior to the start of the talks. The ruling party conditions the conversations with the opposition on access to Venezuelan heritage and assets abroad, which are currently blocked.

A new stone in the complex on the way to a pre-election agreement. This Friday, the leader of the Venezuelan government delegation, in the framework of the negotiations with the opposition that are being carried out in Mexico, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced a “serious violation” of the agreements and accused the opposition of not complying with the memorandum of understanding, signed by both parties on August 13 in the Mexican capital.

Specifically, the right arm of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the counterpart of not respecting one of the most fragile points of the pact: the rescue of Venezuelan assets abroad, which are blocked.

According to Rodríguez, it is an attempt to “ignore the agreements reached, to cause a breakdown in the dialogue and negotiation process,” as he pointed out in a statement published on his Twitter account.

“Faced with the serious violation of the agreements signed in Mexico on the recovery of our assets: we are in the presence of a flagrant theft of assets that only belong to Venezuelans,” the text reads.

The representative of the Venezuelan Executive at the negotiating table launched his accusation not only against the opposition, but also targeted “foreign sponsors” interested in sabotaging the critical conversations and the conditions previously established to try to reach a consensus prior to the legislative elections that were held. will celebrate on November 21.

“Evidence of the criminal nature of the operation of looting and robbery of the national patrimony”

The controversy, which has “surprised and embarrassed” the Chavista representatives, now revolves around point three of the memorandum: the Government’s access to the rescue of the heritage, resources and assets belonging to the South American country outside its territory. A fact that, for Rodríguez “evidences the criminal nature of the operation of looting and robbery of the national patrimony.”

“These very serious events reveal not only the irresponsible behavior of opposition factors sitting in Mexico City, but also the real threat that looms over the patrimony, resources and assets of Venezuela on the part of those who -prevalid of the support of the United States- assaulted and they looted companies that belong to the entire Venezuelan people, “they denounce from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In their statement, the representatives of the ruling party threw a direct dart at the main leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, considering that the event occurs “under the protection of the self-styled interim government.”

But the Venezuelan Executive points to the Government of Colombia for, supposedly, appropriating control of the public company Monómeros Colombo Venezolano, a subsidiary of Pequiven. The company based in the neighboring country is under “maximum vigilance” by the Colombian authorities.

From the opposition, the Presidential Commissioner for Foreign Relations of Venezuela of the interim government, Julio Borges, aimed at separating the policy from the management of these Venezuelan assets abroad: “It is about removing the policy from the management of these assets and achieving to the future will not only protect, but return to all Venezuelans the assets that are theirs “, appealing to radical measures for their protection of Maduro and corruption.

Regarding the talks that are taking place in Mexico City, Colombian President Iván Duque, Maduro’s detractor, spoke on Friday, who was skeptical about the conciliatory process. This was stated in an interview with the Spanish agency EFE during his official visit to Spain, where he also valued the “effort made by the interim government to sit down with the dictatorship” and appealed that the ultimate goal of the talks is to hold of “free and transparent” elections under international supervision.

A third round of talks by the end of September

For the Venezuelan Executive, this latest blow is an attempt to produce a break in the negotiations, which are carried out with the mediation of Norway and which are held in their third round between September 24 and 27. But they reiterated their willingness to continue with the process to reach a comprehensive or partial agreement in favor of the Venezuelan population that implies “fully reestablishing their economic rights.”

Despite this, the complaint text concludes stating that “it will not rest in any scenario until it fully recovers its patrimony, resources and assets, violated by the Unilateral Coercive Measures” imposed by the international community, such as the sanctions of the United States or the Union. European among others.

The second round of talks took place on September 7, three weeks after the signing of a memorandum of understanding that marked the beginning of the process, which is expected to last at least six months.

With EFE and local media