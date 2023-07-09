Venezuelans saw prices increase by 8.5% last June, according to a calculation by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory. Accumulated inflation in the country, up to the middle of the year, is, according to the same body, 100.75%. And there is a certain consensus among economic analysts that it could reach 200% by the end of the year. The triple-digit average, while frightening, is far below what the country suffered in its recent history, for example in 2018, the height of hyperinflation and the mass exodus of citizens.

After the historic collapse of the economy between 2014 and 2020, which took 80% of its Gross Domestic Product with it as a result of a drastic drop in oil production, Venezuela is desperately looking for space to expand. And that expectation, for the moment, seems condemned to have a ceiling: its own political crisis.

The Venezuelan economy is growing, supported by an improvement in its oil GDP, but at a clearly insufficient rate. At the end of last year there was an exchange rate depreciation that almost froze productive activity again, aggravated by new acts of corruption in the Government. The country needs to have several years with double-digit growth rates to be able to recover its old physiognomy.

Today, the accumulated inventory has made it possible for many commercial chains -Farmatodo, Central Madeirense, Excelsior Gamma, Beco– to face adversity by making offers, touched by the need to move their merchandise. Imports, traditionally very high, have had a decline. The contraction of consumption has put many users against the wall, who must choose which need to attend to, and for this reason they frequently abandon brand loyalty. National products, less abundant, are also more expensive.

The monthly minimum wage is equivalent to just 5 dollars. Private sector salary scales are much more reasonable, often supplemented by dollar bonuses, but they fall short. Nicolás Maduro has decreed increases in complementary bonds that the Government delivers, along with bags of food. There are many people who have two and three jobs, each of them very poorly paid. It begins to be common to find people who live on money sent by their relatives abroad.

There is some expectation among economic agents regarding the impact of the so-called “Chevron effect”, now that this multinational has obtained a license to expand its operations in the country and has relieved Venezuelan coffers.

The weak production of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) seems to recover some vigor with the efforts of Pedro Tellechea. The mixed companies Sinovensa and Petromonagas have recovered ground. The interest of other international crude oil operators in obtaining production licenses within the framework of international sanctions is clear. The country is close to 800,000 barrels per day of production, far from its traditional 3 million barrels in the past. The licenses to Eni and Repsol for national gas production will have a positive impact on the treasury. The Maduro government has improved its tax collection and applies harsh fiscal voracity to some economic activities.

“As 2023 entered, there was a slowdown in sales and that shattered the illusions of many people. We came from an excellent year. They have been recovering, but less than expected, and much less than in previous times,” says Rafael Montaña, a businessman dedicated to the commercialization of food, especially coffee at the national level. “The businessman at this moment fights to stay on the mark, even under the same conditions.”

The market of what was the fourth largest economy in Latin America has shrunk dramatically since 2014. César Petit, former chief economist of the Economic Analysis Department of the Central Bank of Venezuela, today a financial analyst at the firm BancTrust and Co, affirms that, in a new context of political uncertainty, many private investment plans may be postponed.

Tamara Herrera, economist and director of the firm Síntesis Financiera, believes that the implementation of the Tax on Financial Transactions, at the end of 2022, had a serious effect on economic performance. “The biggest problem in the country is that we need incentives to invest, and internal and external financing. None of that exists,” she asserts. “Without bank credit there is no production or consumption. The fundamental needs of the economy require profound changes”.

Amid the information filter promoted by the Central Bank of Venezuela and the country’s authorities, economic actors are working to create their own analysis monitors and incorporate technicians that allow them to produce reliable data around where they stand.

“This team of Ecuadorian advisors that assists the government has maintained the same four elements of economic policy since 2018, alternating the intensity of one and the other,” says Herrera. “The focus is to restrict the amount of bolivars in circulation so that people do not buy dollars and lower the pressure on the exchange rate. Hyperinflation has passed, but this policy has recessive effects, and inflation rates are still very high.”

The differences between the standard of living in Caracas and the interior of the country are very noticeable. In the capital, problems with public services are felt much less. “To get to what I used to sell in a week, I have to work for a month,” says Euclides Do Nascimiento, the son of Portuguese emigrants who manages a winery in Boleíta, an industrial area east of Caracas. “Many people come to the business to ask for food, help. I can’t please everyone, I have to tell them to go away.”

“It does not seem very likely that a new relaxation of international sanctions will come,” observes Petit. “If María Corina Machado continues to rise in the polls and Maduro is lost in an election, a radicalization could come that creates a crisis and affects Chevron’s operations. In that case, the inflationary effect would be immediate”.

