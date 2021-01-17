The Maiquetía airport, one hour from Caracas, is one of the places in the world that has seen the most farewells. To the surcharge that it costs to get a valid passport, just over 200 euros, plus the possible bribery of the duty officer, we must add the restrictions that the regime imposes on international flights.

The destinations of this part of the Venezuelan diaspora have been mainly Spain, Argentina and the United States. However, it is not the most bloody. Most of the forced emigrants made their way on foot or by bus across the border of Cúcuta (Colombia) or Boa Vista (Brazil) and now there are about five and a half million nationals who have not resided in Venezuela since the collapse of the country in 2012, still with Hugo Chávez in power.

The hardest year, 2015, has an estimated record of 1.8 million departures with no return and in recent cycles, around 100,000 people have left the country each year. The International Organization for Migration and UNHCR estimate that the process of emptying the population will continue despite the pandemic and the intermittent closure of borders.

Almost half of all Venezuelan exiles have stayed in Colombia (just over 1.7 million), where the government of Iván Duque has issued residence permits to all of them for humanitarian reasons. And this is an essential factor to understand the whole situation and any of its edges. Colombia and Venezuela consider each other sister countries, united by a common history. And they are, not just commercially and culturally. The ties are of kinship and in the collective imagination there is the belief that Colombia will not let go of the hand, it cannot, of its own family.

People crossing through the Táchira River on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, seen from the outskirts of Cúcuta, Colombia, in March 2019. / Carlos Eduardo Ramírez / Reuters

Venezuelans also have that connection with Spain, which is home to 400,000, almost all of them already regularized. Jesús Martín is one of them, he is 27 years old and has lived in Cartagena for two years, although he left Venezuela four years ago.

Jesús confirms that the Spanish Government, as well as others in the EU, do not make it difficult for Venezuelans to obtain work and residence permits, contrary to what happens with other Latin American communities. But it is our country that receives the most emigration from Venezuela, by far from the second destination, Italy, with about fifty thousand residents, and Portugal, with about twenty-five thousand. Europe brings stability and security, as Jesus recognizes, who says that the moment chosen for his departure was in 2015 after the murder of his brother at the hands of a group of assailants. Crime in Venezuela, focused on motorized and armed groups, is frequent and allowed by the authorities of the Police and the National Guard. These elements are rampant, especially in large cities, because they are considered as attached to the regime and used by it to intimidate demonstrations and concentrations of the opposition or neighborhood groups.

Jesus does not trust that he will be able to return to his country in the short or medium term. He speaks of having lost the “hope that Venezuelans always have,” and maintains that he does not have feasible expectations about the recent electoral period, both the fraudulent parliamentarians and the MUD popular consultation, because he does not trust any of the political figures who are fighting against the regime. Nor does Antonio Rosales, 28, have much confidence in them, who has been in Madrid for three years and with zero intention of returning to Venezuela, where his entire family is and with whom he maintains regular contact as long as the internet connection allows it. “The daily bread”, as he describes, are the electrical failures that prevent the normal operation of the networks and that are manifested in calls of a few minutes every fortnight. They are the same failures that prevent the pumping of water through traditional channels and, therefore, the impossibility of access to this vital resource in most homes much of the time. To overcome this obstacle, the population has to queue up to three and four hours in front of public warehouses or tanker trucks.

The same situation is reproduced with the allocation of gasoline, processes for which you have to be registered on a state website and identify yourself with a fingerprint, another of the perverse processes of population control.

Antonio explains that the political, social and economic crisis that is being experienced on the territory is seen inaccurately from the prism of Spain where everything is situated “on the axis of left or right.” This prism, which has had its transfer to political parties and the media, has managed to become entrenched to such an extent that almost any kind of informal dialogue is impossible, bored at best. Proof of this is the simplistic use of this issue by some parliamentary spokesmen, or the blatant attempt to position leaders of Venezuelan associations in Spain against the State Government or the European Union itself. The bridges of dialogue and negotiation are becoming more and more essential every day.

Attacks on the University



Michelle Giraud, from Caracas to the core, knows about the daily restrictions, a member of the national leadership of the Primero Justicia party and coordinator of the project ‘Héroes de la Salud’ of the interim government of Juan Guaidó. He currently lives in the United States, but plans to return to Venezuela when isolation measures from the pandemic allow. The ‘Health Heroes’ project, implemented by the legitimate government, managed to deliver an amount of three hundred dollars to health professionals in 2020, divided into three payments, through an account controlled by the United States Department of the Treasury to the Bank Central de Venezuela and that amounted at that time to 342 million dollars. The interventions of governments around the world to Venezuelan goods and money have increased in recent years, as a result of the decisions of the National Assembly and in collaboration with the international community. Another of these interventions, perhaps the most notorious, has been the retention of 31 tons of gold in the basements of the Bank of England.

Aerial view of the Tienditas Bridge, on the border between Cúcuta (Colombia) and Táchira (Venezuela), after Venezuelan military forces blocked it with containers on February 6, 2019. / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

Michelle recounts how one of the first actions of Venezuelans abroad is to send foreign currency to their families. Only in 2019, the last year with data, came just over 3.115 million dollars. According to the Inter-American Dialogue, a foundation based in the United States, 400 of those millions came from Spain. Also, he asserts, is to be able to continue with the expectations of studies or work, truncated by the paralysis of the country. From his stage in student representation he recalls how the public university has always been one of the few bastions that Chavismo has never been able to control and, consequently, how the educational institution, teachers and students, have suffered the most voracious attacks. Violent groups have dedicated themselves to persecuting and directly attacking democratic leaders, such as student delegates or rectors, and when this has not been possible, they have attacked university assets. Special mention should be made of research laboratories and libraries, looted or burned. This year the Central University of Caracas will celebrate 300 years of life.

Political prisoners



The opposition leader knows first-hand about the broken dreams of many Venezuelans. One of those dreams is that of the release of his colleague, the deputy and political prisoner Juan Requesens, deprived of liberty in the torture center ‘El Helicoide’ for two years and who, due to international pressure, will serve house arrest. That of Juan Requesens is one of hundreds of cases of members of parties, unions and associations who have been arrested and imprisoned or sent into exile through threats to them or their families. The Organization of American States certified last November the list drawn up by the NGO ‘Foro Penal’, which counted up to 370 political prisoners those who are currently being held illegally, without the right to trial or due assistance.

The Colombian police guard the crossing of the Táchira River, the border between Colombia and Venezuela, a habitual passage for immigrants. / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

‘Malandro’ is the word that Venezuelans use to refer to those who commit criminal acts and it is also one of those accumulated to refer to the Chavista leaders. Thugs are thieves. Theft has become normalized and has made the country one of the most unsafe places in the world, so it is also normal for no one to carry valuables on the street, not mobile phones or jewelry, much less cash. It is the confirmation that fear has been installed in the way of life, a reality that for psychological purposes can take up to a generation to be removed from the mentality of the population.

And despite everything, dreams persist. Ávila is the mountain peak that Caracas guards, an emblem of the city and part of the memory that everyone has when they think of returning to their land. When off camera I was able to ask Michelle about the image of returning to Caracas, reuniting with her mother and seeing Ávila, all the mettle demonstrated in the interview collapsed and a tear escaped her. And that’s when I had to stop.