The crisis facing Venezuela following the presidential elections on July 28 has once again put the spotlight on migration policies in Colombia, the main destination for Venezuelans pressured to leave their country. According to official data, the number of migrants of that nationality settled in Colombia has increased from 1.8 million in August 2021 to nearly 3 million in the middle of this year, a growth that contrasts with the lack of measures to improve the regularization of those who already make up around 5.7% of the inhabitants on Colombian soil.

The most recent strategy to deal with a migratory phenomenon in effervescence —and at risk of continuing to increase due to political, social and economic uncertainty in the neighboring country— was the creation of the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelans by the Government of Iván Duque, in 2021, two years after Maduro broke relations with Colombia due to the support that Duque offered to Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.

The statute replaced the Special Stay Permit (PEP), which was enabled by the Government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2017, with the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), a mechanism that grants regular status for 10 years to those who obtain it, allowing them to work and access health and education services while they obtain a resident visa. However, only Venezuelan migrants who were irregularly in Colombia until January 31, 2021 can apply. Those who have arrived later are in limbo.

“Today, it is estimated that some 500,000 migrants of Venezuelan origin are in Colombia without their situation being regularized, without taking into account what this new crisis could trigger. The regularization of migrants is key for the State to identify who they are, where they are, and to be able to design inclusion programs,” says Miguel Suárez, researcher at the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP). “If in the next few days or months a new wave begins to cross the border, the Colombian State does not have the tools to handle a situation of such proportions,” he adds.

Of the 7.7 million people who have fled Venezuela in recent years, nearly 40% are living in neighboring Colombia. Of these, almost 27% are under 18 years of age. As a complementary measure to those developed by previous governments, Gustavo Petro’s government seeks to enable the Special Permit of Stay for Guardians (PEP Tutor) to regularize the caregivers of more than 270,000 Venezuelan children and adolescents. This new permit, which is yet to be regulated, only covers those who were in Colombia before August 12, 2022, the date of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Venezuela. “It is born with coverage limitations because migration continues and will continue,” warns María Clara Robayo, an internationalist and researcher on migration issues in Venezuela.

The central place that the normalization of relations with Caracas has occupied in the international agenda of the Petro Government differs from the low relevance that has been given to the migration reality, in the opinion of some experts. “Colombia had been playing a fundamental role in a comprehensive approach, but it has lost capabilities. We do not have a diplomacy for migration. We have lowered the profile to avoid tensions with the Venezuelan regime. Although there has not been a break with previous policies, nor a change of discourse towards migration containment, this loss of importance ignores a problem that is there,” says Ronal Rodríguez, director of the Venezuela Observatory of the University of Rosario. One of the dependencies that disappeared with the restructuring of the Presidency of the Republic after President Petro came to power was the office for the socioeconomic integration of the migrant population, also known as border management, which had a high-level person in charge of the matter at the heart of the Executive.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THE

Robayo believes that it is necessary to ensure a better humanitarian response and integrate migrants into the country’s development opportunities. “Colombians are better prepared than 10 years ago, but less than two years ago. A decade ago we did not have migration policies, we had no experience in receiving migrants. Despite the learning curve, we have seen a significant reduction in international cooperation resources,” he stresses.

Suárez, the FIP researcher, believes that the lack of integration of migrants ignores the opportunities they bring to Colombia, a country where the working-age population is declining. “In 2022, Venezuelan people of migrant origin — not large capitals, but natural persons — generated income of 529 million dollars, a tangible contribution. How much does it cost the Colombian State to care for this population? Approximately 400 million dollars. There is a balance of 100 million that could increase if the total regularization of these people materializes,” he indicates.

According to data from the Interdisciplinary Center for Development Studies at the Universidad de los Andes, at least seven out of ten Venezuelans in Colombia subsist in informality, mainly in large cities such as Bogotá, Medellín and Cúcuta. “A large part of this population is in vulnerable conditions. As long as the Venezuelan population does not have access to credit, for example, it will be very difficult to leverage themselves to create their life project in Colombia,” explains Rodríguez.

The gaps in regularization translate, in particular, into higher risks for an already vulnerable population. In addition to those trapped in informality, hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives trying to cross the dangerous Darien jungle, the land crossing along the border between Colombia and Panama to North America.

Of the more than 520,000 migrants who crossed this route in 2023, 328,000 were of Venezuelan origin. “The Venezuelan population that fails in its integration process becomes easy prey for migrant trafficking and smuggling organizations, which sell the American dream as an option in which it becomes better to risk one’s life through the Darien jungle or along routes such as San Andrés. This shows that something is failing in the integration process, since uncertainty towards the United States ends up being more attractive than building a life project in Colombia,” says Rodríguez, the director of the Observatory.

Alejandra Vera, executive director of Corporación mujer, denuncia y muévete, an NGO that defends women’s human rights in the context of armed conflict and migration, also fears the increase in the population at risk. “We are concerned about girls and women because we have already seen the issue of exploitation, trafficking and sexual violence against migrants. In terms of mental health, there is a lot of anguish, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Women without work who go through very complex situations because they are with their children while some husbands went to vote and have not been able to return,” she says from Cúcuta, a border city with Venezuela.

Migrant integration is more effective than containment, analysts agree. “We cannot abandon the idea of ​​continuing to generate regularization processes with a focus on international protection and human rights,” Robayo points out.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.