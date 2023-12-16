Livia Pieruzzini and Gustavo Morón remember precisely that the last contact they had with their daughter was at 7:36 on the night of October 21. Leomarly Morón was about to embark with her husband, her daughter and a cousin on a precarious boat that would take them from the Colombian island of San Andrés to nearby Nicaragua. She sounded scared, aware of the dangers ahead of her. But there was no turning back: she had sold everything in Venezuela to pay for this trip and look for a better life in the United States. “Mom, bless me because I'm leaving,” Leomarly asked. “God is with you daughter, God goes before you,” her mother responded. Since then, nothing has been heard from the 39 migrants and two crew members who were traveling on that boat.

The couple, from the plains city of Guanare, has already spent 56 days searching for their family. A month ago they decided to move to Bogotá to try to “do something” that would allow them to reunite with Leomarly, Gonzalo, Nicole and Rosmer. They start at five in the morning at the house of Livia's cousin, have some coffees and go out to tour Bogotá with the retired lawyer Gonzalo Asocar and other relatives of migrants. They knock on all the doors: from the Attorney General's Office to Congress or the embassies. “We know that our relatives are not dead,” they explain in unison in conversation with this newspaper. They have managed to ensure that the issue does not disappear from the agenda. But the days go by and the need to return to Venezuela is increasingly pressing.

The decision to migrate

Leomarly and Gonzalo Méndez, a 27-year-old journalist and a 30-year-old engineer, had never wanted to migrate. It didn't matter that family and friends had chosen this path to escape the economic crisis—almost eight million Venezuelans have emigrated in recent years, according to the UN. The two had preferred to look for mechanisms to reinvent themselves in Guanare, the city where they met as children and fell in love as teenagers. They made deliveries to Barquisimeto and Barinas, they had hot dog carts and they ran a grocery business in front of Livia and Gustavo's house. But in June of this year they got tired of trying. Working so many hours made no sense if they never made ends meet.

“There were some of Gonzalo's relatives in the United States, who encouraged them to leave and told them that they were going to support them. They warned them that it was hard there too and that they had to work, but that did not demotivate them because they were entrepreneurs and were used to working hard,” says Livia. “From the beginning the situation did not fit us. I told Leomarly that I was going to miss her and the girl very much. But she answered me that she was leaving because she wanted to give a better future to her daughter, who here in Venezuela had no future and could not emerge,” she adds. The couple also saw migration as the only way to obtain resources to support their parents.

Gonzalo was in charge of organizing everything. A friend of hers had managed to reach North America safely through San Andrés and she had passed on the contact of a man they hired to travel. Crossing the Darién jungle, a death trap between Colombia and Panama, was never an option. Everyone in the family knew of its dangers and did not consider it worth taking the risk, although some cousins ​​had managed to reach the United States through that route.

Leomarly's father comments that his daughter and son-in-law were deceived by the trip organizers. “They told them it was soft,” says Gustavo. The same is reconstructed by Livia, who notes that it was a priority for the journey to be calm for Nicole. “The boy who sold them the route sang little birds in the air. He told them that it was easy, that they would arrive in Nicaragua in seven or eight hours… that they would go to Managua and from there to a plane and from there to an inn and from there to Mexico,” he remembers. Both Gustavo and Livia emphasize that they would have found a way to stop Leomarly and Gustavo if they had known that the San Andrés route was as dangerous as the Darién route.

Trip

The family said goodbye on the night of October 16 at the Guanare bus terminal. Gustavo, Nicole, Rosmer and Leomarly, who was several weeks pregnant, went by land to San Antonio del Táchira. From there they crossed to the Colombian city of Cúcuta, where they took a flight to Bogotá. In the Colombian capital they began the section to San Andrés. In the middle of the trips, Nicole had a crisis and Gonzalo called his mother-in-law. “I told him to tell my daughter to make her happy, to hug her, to caress her… that she couldn't get over that. Nicole never left me, I sent her to dance and to her homework,” says the girl's grandmother.

Livia Pieruzzini holds her cell phone with the photo of her missing relatives. Chelo Camacho

Livia and Gustavo highlight that Nicole used to sing in public. It was something she inherited from Leomarly, who had won a major local competition when she was nine years old and who still performed at her church. They show a video in which her granddaughter sings I was waiting for you, by Alejandra Guzmán, in front of an audience that does not seem to inhibit her. “It's her favorite song, because her mother used to sing that in her belly,” says Livia.

The only news about the 39 migrants since the boat left on October 21 has been the discovery of eight of their passports in El Limón (Costa Rica). There are fewer clues than in December of last year, when 26 people disappeared aboard an artisanal fishing boat that did not meet the conditions to transport passengers. Then, another group saw the boat capsize from another boat and a few days later personal items, diapers and documents of some of the victims appeared on the coast of San Juan del Norte (Nicaragua).

Bogota

Livia and Gustavo made the decision to travel to Bogotá a month ago. “We were worried, suffering because we didn't know anything about my daughter. Almost a month has passed since her disappearance and I told my husband that we had to travel to Bogotá and do something because, if not, we would not find them,” says Livia. He adds that she didn't think twice and immediately said yes.

The couple is part of a group of relatives of several of the migrants who disappeared on October 21, which seeks to pressure different Colombian entities to provide answers about what happened to them. Lawyer Asocar, whom they met through a relative of another of the disappeared, sends letters and coordinates a frenetic schedule of meetings with officials and interviews with the media. They have traveled to San Andrés, but they have the feeling that in Bogotá they are heard more than on the islands. They represent many other family members who have not been able to travel due to economic or health problems.

They have gone through hard times. Livia and Gustavo say that the Navy has told them that their relatives are dead, that the sea swallowed them like so many others who have disappeared along this route during the last year. But they don't believe them. They point out that they have been able to track some of the cell phones of those missing on the island of San Andrés. They cling to the hope that they are kidnapped, which would mean that they will be able to see them again one day. “As a mother you really feel when your child is dead. And I truly feel that my daughter is alive,” Leomarly's mother remarks.

“We do whatever it takes to get them back. We sell everything we have, we are left with nothing. But we need them to come back,” he adds. They have not received any real ransom request, although some relatives received messages from people who took the opportunity to try to scam them and who never offered proof of life. The trip coordinator no longer responds to his messages.

The biggest success so far has been the decision of the Attorney General's Office to form a special team to investigate the disappearance of 35 Venezuelan migrants. The Human Rights defense entity has highlighted that it continues with the investigations of “four other shipwrecks” that, between 2022 and 2023, have left a balance of around 100 missing migrants. Likewise, the Prosecutor's Office reported at the beginning of December that 24 people linked to migrant trafficking in San Andrés and the Darién Gap had been detained. Among them were members of the Navy and Migration Colombia.

Livia states that she wants to remain in Bogotá until her daughter appears. “I don't want this to get cold,” she says. Both she and her husband have the support of family, neighbors and members of her church, who write to them daily to motivate them to continue searching for her. But in Venezuela, Livia has another daughter, two granddaughters and an elderly mother who will undergo surgery in the coming days for a problem in her hand. “The holidays are coming. And it's not that we are going to celebrate anything, but, no matter what, I have my mother there,” she says. The decision, however, has not yet been made. The stay may be extended a few more days to continue demanding a response.

