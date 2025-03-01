The Venezuela currency, the Bolívar, continued its fall against the US dollar in February, when it lost 9.2 % of its value in the official currency market, according to official figures released this Friday.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) indicated that the official price of the dollar came on the last day of the month at an average of 64.48 bolivars, a 10% increase compared to the first February price, of 58.54 bolivars.

The official rate is still far from the parallel, which closed today on an average of 79.35 bolivarsaccording to the Portal Monitor Dollar, which offers an average of several markers outside the officer.

So far from 2025, the Venezuelan currency has devalued 18.4% In the official market against the dollar, a currency widely used in the Caribbean country to quote goods and some services and make payments in shops and other establishments.

February is the fifth consecutive month with a sustained devaluation of the Bolívar, with which salaries, bonuses and pensions are still paid, which lose purchase power as the dollar increases, which, according to the ecoanalithic consultant, interests interest in “Transfer, save and set prices” In Venezuela.

He minimum wage -Reference for the rest of the remuneration in the public sector-, in 130 bolivars since March 2022, today is equivalent to 2 dollars per month, when A Venezuelan needs about $ 100 per month for basic food expensesaccording to independent estimates.

Public employees also receive the so -called ‘Economic War Bonus’, of 90 dollars, which if it adds to the ‘food’ ($ 40) – both without incidence of labor benefits – and the salary, are 132 dollarspaid in bolivars at the official exchange rate of the BCV.

In 2024, the Bolívar devalued 30.9% compared to the dollarwhose price in the official market went from 35.9 bolivars to 52.02 during the year, above all, in the last quarter, when the stability that it maintained from January to October was broken, period during which it ranged between 36 and 37 bolivars.

In spite of everything, the national currency recorded a lower devaluation compared to 2023, when the bolivar fell 51% against the dollarwhich doubled that year in the official market.