A Panamanian company in which the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rocío del Valle Maneiro, had full powers, signed a contract in 2012 to provide alleged advisory services and collect up to 15 million dollars (14 euros) from the conspiracy. former Chavista vice ministers investigated for looting 2,000 million from the main state firm of the Latin American country, Petróleos de Venezuela SA (Pdvsa), according to a confidential report from the Financial Intelligence Unit of Andorra (Uifand) to which EL PAÍS has had access.

When she signed the agreement, the diplomat was the head of the Venezuelan legation in China. A position she held between 2004 and 2013.

About thirty members of the looting network are prosecuted in Andorra – where they hid their loot thanks to the protective cloak of banking secrecy in force until 2017 – for collecting bribes from foreign companies, mainly Chinese, which later obtained million-dollar awards from the oil company. The looters operated between 2007 and 2012.

The Panamanian instrumental firm (without activity) Valden Overseas SA, represented by the ambassador, and in which her son Juan Páez Maneiro controlled 100% of the capital in 2013, was the vehicle used by the diplomat to sign the agreement. The ambassador was hired by the Panamanian company High Advisory and Consulting SA led by the businessman and alleged straw man of the corrupt organization, Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello. The contract was valid for two years.

Although it is unknown how much Del Valle Maneiro earned for her alleged advisory services, the documents reveal that the Panamanian company linked to the diplomat issued seven invoices in two days in May 2012 for a total of nine million dollars (8.4 euros). ) to the front man of the PDVSA plunderers. “Payment for business management advisory services in China,” include the invoices from the company in which the senior official had full powers.

Researchers from Uifand, a public body in the Pyrenean country that fights money laundering and investigates the actions of energy plunderers, question in a confidential report, dated November 2022, the veracity of Del Valle Maneiro’s work. to network. And they connect the charges with a corrupt mechanism “[El contrato] “It does not specify the modalities and conditions of the advisory services to be provided,” say the agents, who call the agreement “ambiguous and imprecise.”

The Uifand also maintains that Del Valle Maneiro, as revealed by this newspaper, managed four accounts in the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA) with four million dollars (3.7 euros). And that, to mask the trail of the funds under suspicion, he resorted to a constellation of Panamanian firms created ad hoc by the Bank. In her maneuver, the ambassador later transferred, in 2013, 1.7 million to accounts in Switzerland and Miami in the name of one of her children, according to investigators.

The diplomat’s lawyer in Andorra, Jordi Segura, denies the irregular origin of the funds that Del Valle Maneiro deposited in the BPA.

Like her lawyer, the ambassador has always defended the legality of her actions. When she testified as a defendant before a court in Andorra, in September 2018, she justified that the money she entered into the BPA came from a sale in 2011 of inheritance rights – where she was among 14 beneficiaries – of a 19,000 hectare land that her family had in the Venezuelan state of Sucre.

He alleged that he collected five million after the transaction and that the “buyer” was Diego Salazar, a member of the network and cousin of the former Chavista Minister of Energy, former president of PDVSA and former ambassador to the UN, Rafael Ramírez. “I have never been in a society or a company of any kind. This clashes with the functions that I have had all my life, 38 years of service. I am a career civil servant, I have a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a doctorate […]. “I have never acted as an intermediary or assistant or anything like Diego Salazar in any company or Government… I have committed the sin of being a lifelong friend of Diego’s family and of having sold him my inheritance rights,” the diplomat defended five years ago. before the instructor.

When asked if she knew Rodríguez Cabello, the ambassador responded yes. And he pointed out that this, alleged front man of the network – who moved 1,144 million through 11 opaque accounts in the BPA – “was part of Diego’s team”, in reference to Salazar, who took 154 million in company contracts. Chinese.

Andorran investigators connect Del Valle Maneiro’s income with the so-called Large Volume, an agreement of 20,000 million dollars (18,597 euros) signed in 2010 between Venezuela and China that allowed companies from the Asian giant to obtain contracts from the Latin American country. The group allegedly took advantage of the initiative to make businessmen who aspired to the awards pass through cash.

Salary of 1.6 million and extra productivity for a high-ranking official from Caracas

The Venezuelan ambassador to the United Kingdom was not the only official from the Latin American country paid by the corrupt organization. The former secretary of citizen security of Caracas, Ramón Elías Morales Rossi, collected a total of 1.6 million dollars from the looters’ plot between 2014 and 2015, according to the documents to which this newspaper has had access.

Through the instrumental company Laurentis Group Inc, the former high-ranking Caracas official signed a contract with the firm of the front man of the plot Rodríguez Cabello. In force between 2011 and 2019, the agreement stated that Morales Rossi would receive 300,000 annually during this period. And it opened the door to earning up to a maximum of $500,000 per year in productivity.

The former secretary of citizen security of Caracas issued two invoices between 2014 and 2015 for a total of 1.6 million to the plot with concepts such as “2013 salary” and “productivity bonuses.”

To justify his income, Morales Rossi indicated to the BPA that the money was the consideration for his work as a consultant for the firm Inverdt business advisors CA. Behind this company was the Caracas engineer José Enrique Luongo Rotundo, who is being prosecuted in Andorra for belonging to the network.

Andorran investigators, once again, question the contract of the former high-ranking official. And they maintain that there is no evidence to prove the veracity of his alleged work. “There is no signed document identifying the projects or services provided by Morales Rossi,” the Uifand agents point out.

This newspaper has tried without success to obtain Ramón Elías Morales Rossi’s version.

Formed by more than thirty former officials of the powerful state firm and former Chavista leaders, among whom are those who were strong men of former President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), the former Vice Ministers of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado, the network who looted PDVSA devised an elaborate scheme through which he received commissions of up to 10% from businessmen. The firms that paid the bribes, especially Chinese, were later awarded energy contracts.

To mask the trace of the money, the organization hid its loot through an opaque web of accounts in the BPA, 7,400 kilometers from Caracas. The flow of funds circulated through thirty companies in Switzerland and Belize.

In order not to raise suspicions and cover the theft with legality, the income was camouflaged under the umbrella of consulting jobs that, according to investigators, did not exist. The Andorran Justice attributes money laundering in a banking establishment to the members of the organization. And the BPA, the entity of the small Pyrenean country that hosted the flow of dirty money, was intervened in 2015 by the authorities of this country for the alleged money laundering of criminal groups.

The diplomat’s lawyer: “Del Valle Maneiro has proven the origin of its funds” JOAQUÍN GIL / JOSÉ MARÍA IRUJO Jordi Segura, lawyer in Andorra for the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rocío del Valle Maneiro, assures that his client has justified the origin of the four million that she deposited in the Pyrenean principality. “Its origin was documented, which has absolutely nothing to do with the aspects indicated in your message,” says the lawyer when asked about the latest report from the Financial Intelligence Unit of Andorra (Uifand), which connects the money of the diplomat with the plot that looted Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

According to Segura, Del Valle Maneiro is not prosecuted in the so-called Venezuela case, which investigates the alleged theft of 2,000 million from the public energy company between 2007 and 2012, and its concealment through the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA).

The lawyer maintains that, after her statement in an Andorran court in this procedure as under investigation, in September 2018, the diplomat has not changed her procedural status. “Ms. Maneiro has not been prosecuted in said case, nor has she been subsequently required to give another statement, nor participate in any proceedings of any nature,” he defends. “Currently, Mrs. Del Valle Maneiro’s situation is exactly the same,” he emphasizes.

Segura denies that her client has been judicially questioned about the million-dollar contract she signed with the network of looters. “At no time was Del Valle Maneiro asked about these aspects and she answered [en su declaración judicial de 2018] with precision and clarity to all issues,” he adds.

The lawyer removes iron from the confidential Uifand report, from last November, which connects Del Valle Maneiro with a contract that opened the door to collecting up to 15 million from the network of looters when the diplomat was Venezuela’s ambassador to China. “It is only a declaration of suspicion by the Uifand, not any decision or jurisdictional act. What matters is what the batlle (judge) says, not what the Uifand says. “There is no judicial investigation for the fact that the Uifand makes a declaration of suspicion,” concludes Segura.

