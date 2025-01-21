Episode number 215 of the Crewman 18 podcast is titled ‘We analyze the Vendée Globe‘. With the podium confirmed in an edition in which the first three classified have sailed below the record for the solo round-the-world trip, without stops or assistance, the journalist Jaume Soler Alberti analyzes together with oceanic navigator Juan Merediz what this Vendée has been and continues to be.

You can listen to the full episode below or access the Crewman 18 website here.