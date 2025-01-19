The sports journalist specialized in sailing Nacho Gómez-Zarzuela premieres 2025 with a very complete chapter of its podcast The Role. First analyze the spectacular tenth edition of the Vendée Globe led by Pablo Santurdeone of the Spanish sailors who best knows French ocean sailing. And travel to New Zealand to review with Jaime Framis the Moth World Cup, where four Spaniards have participated. Luis Faguás brings closer the windsurfing calendar for 2025.

You can listen to the full episode below or access the El Role website here.