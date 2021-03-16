80 years ago, on March 16, 1941, Bernardo Bertolucci, one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century, was born. On this day, Izvestia recalled the main milestones in the creative biography of the great Italian, and at the same time – about how sex, Marxism and Buddhism helped the director to talk with the audience about power, love and death.

Son for father

Bernardo Bertolucci was born in Parma – many times noticed that of the Big Five Italian filmmakers, four (Bertolucci, Fellini, Pasolini and Antonioni) were born in the province of Emilia-Romagna and only the Visconti aristocrat by origin is a Lombard. This is not surprising – the northeastern region of Italy has always been its scientific and educational center, here is the University of Bologna, one of the oldest in the world. The cultural layer of the intelligentsia here at all times was not thin.

Bertolucci Sr., a poet quite famous in post-war Italy, also belonged to this layer. The family lived in Rome, Atillio Bertolucci was his own in various circles – publishing, theater, cinema. When Bernardo turned 15, his father helped him publish his first poems (Bertolucci Jr.will be quite seriously engaged in literature all his life), and five years later, when the young poet becomes interested in cinema, he will call another novice director – Pier Paolo Pasolini, whom he also helped once be printed.

Photo: Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Fotogramma

Pasolini called Bernardo to the set of his debut film Accatone as an assistant. Pasolini was twice as old as Bertolucci, but it so happened that they came to the cinema at the same time. And the topics they were interested in about the same – sex, power, violence and revolution. Of course, aesthetically, Pasolini turned out to be much more radical than his younger comrade, but politically and culturally they were like-minded. Suffice it to say that Bertolucci’s first film, The Bony Godfather (1962), was based on a story by Pasolini.

Bertolucci’s work is easily divided into three periods. The first, however, can in no way be called “student” – and “Bony Godfather” and “Before the Revolution” (1964) and “Partner” (1968) – quite professional, strong work. Another thing is that as an artist and thinker young Bertolucci had not yet taken place, other people’s influences were still too strong, his own artistic expression had not yet matured. However, there was not long to wait.

Waiting for communism

The film “Before the Revolution” (we will not touch on its artistic merit) strikes first of all with its prophetic title. Italy, like the rest of Europe in the mid-1960s, was really waiting for a revolution – and it did in the form of the events of 1968. The defeat of this proxy revolution turned out to be the “Lead Seventies” for Italy, an era of political violence, corruption and terrorism. For Bertolucci, the world outlook crisis (he was, like Pasolini and Visconti, a convinced communist) turned into a decade of unprecedented creative upsurge, a time of genuine directorial greatness.

The circle of questions the director was interested in remained the same – but now he spoke of power, love and violence in a completely new language. … In Strategy of the Spider (1969) and The Conformist (1970) – the first film of the “classic Bertolucci” – he explored the roots of the emergence and temporary triumph of fascism from a Freudian perspective, fearlessly mixing themes of betrayal, murder, and sexual perversion. At the same time, Bertolucci began working with cinematographer Vittorio Storaro – and since then his films have also been distinguished by incredible visual richness.

Bernardo Bertolucci, Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider on the set of The Last Tango in Paris Photo: Global Look Press / Ipa / Giacomino / Ropi

Of course Bertolucci did not intend to lock himself in the role of a director dissecting Italian political history (albeit through a somewhat specific prism). Two years after The Conformist, he is filming The Last Tango in Paris, an overtly provocative love drama, after which the leading actors Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider did not speak to Bertolucci for a while. Now “The Last Tango” is almost unanimously considered the best film in the history of world cinema about the relationship between a man and a woman.

But Bernardo Bertolucci’s true triumph, his manifesto and magnum opus was The Twentieth Century (1976), an epic epic about Italy in the first half of the last century with Gerard Depardieu and Robert De Niro in design, execution and staging scope (over 5 hours in full version) starring. The film was shot in both Italian and English – Bernardo Bertolucci was getting a little crowded within the framework of the Motherland.

Change of scenery

Amazingly, but the best films of Bertolucci remained deeply deprived of all kinds of awards. “The Conformist” and “The Last Tango in Paris” were nominated for an Oscar, and the first was also named the best film of the year in Italy, but in general, the shelves in Bertolucci’s house were not bursting with statuettes. (It is noteworthy that things were about the same with Pasolini, but Visconti, Antonioni and Fellini were literally showered with awards).

Everything changed when Bertolucci, having moved from Italy to the UK, made a film entirely in English – and, moreover, with a focus on Hollywood. “The Last Emperor” was the fruit of Bertolucci’s new passion for China and Buddhism. A detailed and again very long biography of the ruler of Manchukuo and the last monarch of the Qing state, Pu Yi, brought the director nine Oscars and a full set of major David di Donatello (the main Italian film award). It is impossible to find fault with “The Last Emperor” – this is a high-quality cinema, but its accuracy, both historical and intonation, exact calculation for the tastes of overseas film academics – this, of course, is very far from what Bertolucci shot ten years before.

Bernardo Bertolucci on the set of The Last Emperor Photo: Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Yanco Films

He made several more films – all in English, some (“Elusive Beauty” and “Dreamers”) had both box-office and media success. Bertolucci once tried to replicate the success of The Last Emperor by filming The Little Buddha, a visually splendid comic strip of Buddhist fundamentals. The loud failure (the budget was 9 times higher than the box office) had little effect on the living Italian classic: he never chased success “in the moment” and – an absolutely amazing thing – all his career he filmed only what he wanted.

It is difficult to study the real history of the twentieth century using Bertolucci’s films, but they serve as an excellent illustration of how the views of the world have changed among European intellectuals in the second half of this century – from the expectation of a revolution to the feeling of nirvana.