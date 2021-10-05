In: OM.

By Guillaume Conte

In agreement with the Tapie family and at the last wishes of Bernard Tapie, the Marseillais who wish can pay tribute to the former president of OM decided last Sunday. OM have indicated that the Vélodrome will open its doors on Thursday to allow this last meeting with the former minister.

” Bernard Tapie: The final farewell to the Olympian people

The Marseillais will be able to meditate in front of his coffin.

Thursday October 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the coffin of the former club president, Bernard Tapie, who died last Sunday, will be placed in hall 1 of the Orange Vélodrome in the presence of his family.

All Marseillais who wish, will be able to meditate one last time “, OM said, while the funeral will take place in Marseille on Friday.