The vehicle measure that will be in New York due to the solar eclipse on April 8

Facing the solar eclipse that will arrive on April 8 and that can be observed not only in the United States but also in Mexico and Canada, those interested in the subject have already organized trips to the cities and states where the astronomical phenomenon will best be seen. Expecting a flood of tourists for this reason, New York has already announced that it is prepared to receive them and that carried out measures with the aim of making vehicular traffic flow more easily.

In less than two weeks, the solar eclipse will reach North America and will cross the three countries of the continent region. As far as the United States is concerned, the phenomenon can be observed on the east coast, so those interested in seeing it up close have already chosen where they will be for the indicated date.

In that sense, One of the places that expects tourist visits due to this astronomical phenomenon is New York. Given the high number of population it already has and the expectation that people will arrive from all over the country and even the world, the state governor, Kathy Hochul, referred to the issue.

In a statement that was reported by EFEthe president indicated that Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected on April 8. In addition to valuing the experience of seeing an eclipse and reminding the public of the eye protection measures that must be taken to do so, the president referred to the traffic congestion that can occur in the state.

Therefore, he recommended arriving early and staying late at your chosen location to avoid congestion, especially in the Upper State. Furthermore, he revealed that For that day, lane closures and construction work will be temporarily suspended.to allow as much space as possible to be available.