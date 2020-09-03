The first European space charter, which is to place 53 satellites in orbit for 21 clients, represents a crucial stake in the face of competition, particularly that of SpaceX.

The Vega rocket, first “charter” space for Europeans, postponed many times due to the weather, finally took off on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, September 3 from the space center of Kourou, in French Guiana, according to a journalist from Agence France-Presse (AFP) on site.

The European launcher, the lightest in the Arianespace range, snapped off its launch pad at 10:51 p.m. local time (01:51 GMT), a launch announced just a few hours earlier. It will take about two hours to find out if all the satellites have been properly placed in orbit. This flight should mark the return of the rocket since its failure in the summer of 2019, which had led to its destruction, as a precaution.

Vega represents a crucial stake for space Europe, which will enter a booming market, where competition, in particular that of the American SpaceX, is raging: the “VV16” mission is its first shared launch (or “rideshare”), which is to place 53 satellites in low orbit on behalf of 21 clients from 13 different countries.

If you missed #Vega‘s liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana, watch the “instant replay” video and join the excitement of Arianespace’s Flight # VV16. pic.twitter.com/67bgVJl29V – Stéphane Israël (@arianespaceceo) September 3, 2020