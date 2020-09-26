Rinat Maksyutov, general director of the Vector Center for Virology and Biotechnology, Rospotrebnadzor, allowed a person to develop lifelong immunity to coronavirus. However, this is only possible with certain characteristics of his immune system and if he has suffered a severe form of COVID-19, he said on Saturday, September 26.

“Given certain peculiarities of the immune system, and if it was a severe course of the disease, I can assume that lifelong immunity can be formed,” said the head of Vector in Naili Asker-zade’s film “Dangerous Virus. Vaccines “on the channel “Russia 1”.

Earlier on the same day, Maksyutov said that Vector had selected two versions of its vaccine against coronavirus infection, which we intend to release into civilian circulation.

On September 23, Rospotrebnadzor reported that post-registration studies of the drug “EpiVacCorona” will begin around the end of October. The exact date depends on the timing of obtaining a marketing authorization for the vaccine, with registrations scheduled to be completed by 15 October.

As it became known, 5 thousand volunteers are participating in the third stage of the vaccine research. However, only 3 thousand will be actually vaccinated, and 2 thousand will receive a placebo. Clinical trials of the drug, involving 300 volunteers, will be completed by September 30. Their first results will appear in the public domain in the coming months.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was developed by specialists from the Russian Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. N.F. Gamalei. The drug was named Sputnik V and was registered on 11 August. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the vaccine of the Gamaleya Center was registered in accordance with Russian laws and world practice. On September 8, the Sputnik V vaccine was released into civilian circulation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,143,571 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions, 20,225 deaths have been recorded, and 940,150 people have recovered.

