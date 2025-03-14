03/14/2025



Updated at 8:36 p.m.





According to doctors, the Pope’s clinical situation is stable and that is why it has not even been necessary to make the medical bulletin that had been pre -announced for this Friday. Francisco has entered a stationary situation, very similar to the positive picture described on Wednesday. They say that it is already good that nothing worth mentioning has happened, and that the situation is stationary because the physical recovery of bilateral pneumonia is very slow.

Stationary does not mean that it has recovered, but is out of danger and there are no great oscillations. Therefore, the same sources add that “it is not yet in program to discharge the Pope.” He still needs to receive oxygen support 24 hours a day, through nostrils of high flow during the day, and with non -invasive ventilation mask at night. The idea is to progressively reduce the dose so that little by little you get used to not using them.

Given the current situation, “slight gradual recovery”, doctors have warned that, as of Monday, the communications will further space, which for now are every 48 hours, and sign them every three days, to be able to record significant changes. Yes they plan to update it with new data this Saturday.

The Vatican has also announced that they will no longer inform how until now three times a day about the situation of the Pope, but only once, and in any case, “immediately” if there is urgent information. Until Friday, the spokesman offered first information early in the morning to confirm that the Pope had not suffered any respiratory crisis at night, another at noon to explain how the morning had elapsed, and another at the last minute with a comment from the doctors.









Conversation with Zelenski

The Pope has concluded his spiritual exercises this morning, which he has followed through videoconference with the Vatican Curia, and this weekend he will resume some government issues, starting with tasks that require little effort. For several days new appointments of bishops or other decisions have been published.

On the other hand, the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, has confirmed that this Friday Cardinal Pietro Parolin has talked by phone with Volodimir Zelenski. “They have talked about the Pope’s health, the situation of war, the possibility of a high fire and, of course, the work carried out by the Holy See to obtain the return of children from Russia.” Zelenski had already advanced hours before on the social network X the content of the conversation.

I Spoke with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. I WISHED POPE FRANCIS A SPEEDY RECOVERY AND THANKED HIM FOR HIS PRAYERS AND MORAL SUPPOR FOR OUR PEOPLE, AS well as for his efforts in facilitating the return of ukrainian Children Illegally sport … pic.twitter.com/cyw1tivSwd – Volodymyr Zelenskyy / володимир зеленсьий (@zelenskyyua) March 14, 2025

“I have sent Pope Francis a greeting to recover soon and have thanked her prayers, moral support to our people, and their efforts to facilitate the return of deported Ukrainian children and illegally displaced by Russia,” said the president of Ukraine. He has also announced that he has delivered to the Holy See «a list of Ukrainians arrested in prisons and fields of Russia. We have the support for its release ». «The voice of the Holy See is very important on the road to peace. I appreciate the willingness to make efforts towards our common goal, ”he added.

In addition, Rome is receiving thousands of athletes who will participate on Sunday in the marathon of the eternal city. The sports encounter will begin with “42 seconds of silence”, a second for every kilometer, as tribute and gesture of support to the Pope.