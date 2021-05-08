The first signs that Alberto Fernández was going to ask the Pope for an audience – the second since he became President – caused a ostensible discomfort in the Vatican.

It is still in raw meat the wound it caused in the relationship of Francisco and the Church with the president the approval of the legalization of abortion in the country of the pontiff. And above all, the fact that Fernández has driven her with so much effort in the midst of the health crisis and the consequent worsening of the economic and social situation.

It also bothered that the President – in the opinion of the Church – has pressured several senators to vote affirmatively on the bill.

But the deterioration of the bond with the Pope deepened when the Casa Rosada – on the eve of the crucial vote in the Senate – made it known that supposedly the Pope wanted the initiative to be voted legal as soon as possible and thus the controversy will be closed once and for all. “Francis – they say in Rome – felt manipulated with a fallacy”. In fact, his dialogue with the president was cut off.

For this reason, upon receiving the first indications that Alberto Fernández wanted to see the Pope again, the Vatican secretariat of State transmitted to the government – with its refined ways – the convenience that the meeting be postponed.

Rome could only choose persuasion because the uses and styles of his diplomacy say that a head of state, such as the Pope, should not deny an audience to a president of the Nation, much less a country with a majority Catholic population (and that is from his homeland) .

That the meeting be in the framework of a tour of the president by several countries to obtain support for his strategy of renegotiating the debt with the IMF and the Paris Club they did not add a good reason to ask for the papal audience, they say in Rome.

Francis has already made clear – in line with the traditional position of the Church – his support for generous consideration of the debts of developing countries. In addition, he recently received the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who was for that purpose.

In any case, it seems clearer in the Vatican that what Alberto Fernández is looking for is a political accolade of the pontiff in a moment of weakness as a result of the harassment suffered by the vice president, her relatives and the Cámpora.

And in a context of a sharp drop in popularity since he decided to embrace the confrontational speech of Cristina Kirchner. They have already noted that the government wants to give great diffusion to the meeting: They invited a dozen journalists to the trip.

The government feeds expectations. For example, he clarifies that the audience will not be in Santa Marta as it was initially thought (it is that that day -this Thursday- is a holiday in the Vatican), but in the majestic setting of the Apostolic Palace. And that at the end Francisco will greet the presidential entourage. But that can be read in another way: that the visit will be official and, therefore, must adhere to a strict protocol that, among other things, limit meeting time from 20 minutes to custom hour.

In any case, the Pope’s support for a generous consideration of the payment of the foreign debt is clear. “The debt is not paid by Alberto Fernández, or Cristina Kirchner, or Mauricio Macri,” they say in the Church to clarify that Francisco’s attitude does not carry partisan favoritism.

After all, the president had asked him for help when starting his term and that’s why It was surprising in the Holy See that he simultaneously promoted the legalization of abortion.

What cannot be denied – according to all observers – is that Guzmán has the “blessing” of Francisco. He met him months before the last elections on a visit he made accompanying the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz -his mentor- who in turn came from the hand of the Scholas Occurentes pontifical foundation in order to develop content for the universities of an economy with a human face.

It is not a minor fact in the context of the harassment that Guzmán also suffers within the ruling coalition. But in the case of the President, it will be necessary to see if he takes from his time at the Vatican all the revenue that it entails. The risk he runs is that -with his subtle ways- the Holy See make it clear after the meeting that the bond of the Pope with him is not going through the best moment.

