Tuesday, January 3, 2023
The Vatican | Thousands came to say goodbye to Pope Emeritus Benedictus

January 2, 2023
The funeral will be held on Thursday, with Pope Francis officiating.

Thousands Catholics have arrived at the Vatican to honor the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict’s life’s work can be honored in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, where the body is on display.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, and funeral expenses will be provided by the Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced the death of 95-year-old Benedict on the last day of the year, Saturday. Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican, which had been his home for the past decade. Benedict resigned from his post in 2013.

