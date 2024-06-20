VATICAN CITY. The Holy See leaves the announcement to the prelate himself, who spreads it on . «With a simple email», specifies the prelate. This is an extrajudicial criminal trial. The former nuncio to the USA, who has harshly attacked Pope Francis several times for years, whose resignation he has even asked for, comments: “I consider the accusations against me an honour.” And he defines the Second Vatican Council as an “ideological, theological, moral and liturgical cancer”, and the synodal Church a “metastasis”.

Viganò once again launches very strong accusations: «No Catholic worthy of this name can be in communion with this “Bergoglian church” because it acts in evident discontinuity and rupture with all the Popes of history and with the Church of Christ», underlines Viganò who invites us to pray for “those who are persecuted because of their faith”.

Vatican News highlights: «According to what is reported by the social account, which reproduces a copy of a decree attributed to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Viganò should have presented himself this afternoon (or appointed his defender) at 3.30 pm to “take note of the accusations and evidence regarding the crime of schism of which he is accused (public statements resulting in a denial of the elements necessary to maintain communion with the Catholic Church: denial of the legitimacy of Pope Francis, breaking of communion with him and rejection of the Vatican Council II)”». In the event of failure to appear «or a written defense presented by June 28, we read again in the document published on X, the archbishop “will be judged in his absence”».

In September 2018, Viganò «was the protagonist of the sensational letter on the case of the American cardinal Theodore McCarrick, which ended by asking for the Pope’s resignation». That story, “fully clarified by the Holy See with the publication of a detailed report in November 2020 which denies the former nuncio across the board, is not the subject of the document published in account X”. Viganò would instead be «accused, according to his account, of not recognizing the legitimacy of the Pontiff nor that of the last Council. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has not commented in any way on the announcement published on social media.”

While Monsignor Viganò recalls that «Fifty years ago, in that same Palace of the Holy Office, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre was summoned and accused of schism for having rejected Vatican II. His defense is mine, his words are mine, his arguments are mine before which the Roman authorities were unable to condemn him for heresy, having to wait for him to consecrate some bishops to have the pretext of declaring him a schismatic and revoking his excommunication when he was now dead. The pattern is repeated even after ten decades have demonstrated the prophetic choice of Monsignor Lefebvre.”

The prelate assumes «that the sentence is also ready, given the extrajudicial trial. It is necessary for the Episcopate, the Clergy and the people of God to seriously question whether it is consistent with the profession of the Catholic Faith to passively witness the systematic destruction of the Church by its leaders, exactly as other subversives are destroying civil society”.