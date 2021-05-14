The Vatican will include in the Code of Canon Law an article that will specifically contemplate the crimes of abuses against minors by priests. You will be placed separate from crimes related to the breaking of celibacy, to a degree More serious along with other crimes such as homicide or human trafficking.

This has been confirmed to Europa Press by the Spanish Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts since February 15, 2007.

“The crime of abuse of minors is typified in the new version of Book VI, soon to be promulgated, in a specific canon, which is not in the traditional title on the ‘obligations of clerics’, but in the following one, entitled crimes against the life, dignity and freedom of the person, along with the crimes of homicide and abortion, retention or sale of persons and abuse of minors ”, said Arrieta.

In this sense, from now on crimes against minors committed by priests will be considered under a different title than celibacy. It will be that of “Crimes against the life, dignity and freedom of man”, which will also be made up of a “specific canon referring to crimes against minors”.

There are tens of thousands of cases of abuses involving priests. A recent report indicated that in France alone there are 10,000 minors abused since 1950.

In February 2019, the Pope held an unprecedented bishops’ conference on the drama of sexual abuse committed by members of the Church. Photo: DPA February 23, 2019: Pope Francis attends a Vatican’s conference on dealing with sex abuse by priests ‘The Protection Of Minors In The Church’, at the Vatican. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. (CPP / POLARIS) vatican city pope francis meeting of the council on sexual abuse that takes place in the Vatican catholic church sexual abuse

Onslaught of Pope Francis

Last year The Vatican published a manual on the procedures to be followed in cases of abuse by religious. Upside down complicit silence of the past, the document orders that the head of the priest report the identity of the suspected priest, the date of the events and the name of the victims.

Specifically, it clarifies that the justice of the Catholic Church should not be intended to replace civil justice.

This novelty about the Canonical Code was known at a time when Pope Francis repealed the law that prevented the cardinals of the Roman Curia from being tried by an ordinary court. He decreed that from now on can also appear as defendants or as witnesses in a process in a court of first instance of the Vatican, composed of lay judges.

This has been decreed in a Motu Proprio published this Friday. In this way, another article is repealed that held that “the Court of Cassation is the only competent to judge, with the consent of the Supreme Pontiff, cardinals and bishops in criminal cases.”

Victims of sexual abuse by priests, in a protest at the Vatican in February 2019. Photo: AP

Until now they could only be tried or investigated by the other cardinals who make up the special Supreme Court of the Vatican, the only legal entity competent to open an investigation against the members of the Roman Curia, together with the Pope.

Against impunity

“The priority requirement is that, also with timely regulatory changes, the existing procedural system emerges the equality of all members of the Church and their equal dignity and position, without privileges that go back in time and are no longer consistent with the responsibilities of each one in the aedificatio Ecclesiae (construction of the Church) “, defends the Pontiff in the text.

The impossibility of being tried by ordinary justice has determined that in the past the cardinals have not been prosecuted.

A precedent occurred during the trial against the directors of the Bambini Gesù pediatric hospital, prosecuted by the Vatican court for having illegally diverted money from the funds to pay for the reform of the residence in which the former Secretary of State, Cardinal, lived. Tarcisio Bertone.

In that case, the cardinal ended up paying 150,000 euros to the hospital, but was never charged in the case.

This new provision could open the door for Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, former Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, to be prosecuted for his involvement in the opaque purchase of a property in London, which caused a millionaire hole in the Vatican accounts.

Until now, due to his status as a member of the College of Cardinals, Becciu could not be investigated by the ordinary justice system.

Source: DPA