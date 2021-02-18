The Vatican has decided to apply the strong hand and threatens to fire employees who have chosen not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The vast majority of the 3,000 employees are receiving the second dose of Pfizer purchased by order of Pope Francis and provided free to staff.

The Pope received the two planned doses and has met the deadline that after 21 days considers the vaccinated immune to.

It is certain that the warning is known and approved by Francisco. It is a decree of the President of the Vatican City State Commission, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello.

Cardinal Bertello, in charge of the vaccination operation of the more than three thousand dependents, has anticipated that those who cannot give the doses for health reasons may not work and their salary will be maintained.

Vaccination is always voluntary, considered “an act of responsibility”. But rejection without just cause for health “may also constitute a risk for others.” The refusal “may seriously increase the risks to public health.”

With chinstraps and distance. Pope Francis headed the Ash Wednesday ceremony on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican. Photo: EFE

“Whoever refuses to be vaccinated without proven health reasons” may suffer “Consequences of varying degrees, up to the termination of the employment relationship”Is written in the decree signed by Cardinal Bertello.

The note recalls a law issued in 2007 by the Vatican on the protection of the safety and health of workers in their workplaces, which includes cases of dismissal.

The decree states that “giving a health response by taking the actions immediately necessary to respond to the pandemic – also taking into account its long-term effects – is important so that there can be a global and regenerative cure.”

For these reasons, the document indicates that undergoing the vaccination is a responsible decision, while the rejection of the vaccine “may constitute a risk for others who may seriously increase public health risks “.

For the Holy See, “the health emergency must be faced to guarantee the health and well-being of the working community in respect of the dignity, rights and freedoms of each of its members.”

The Vatican has already begun vaccinating its nearly 3,000 employees. Photo: AP

It adds that “the measures must be adopted according to the principle of necessity, considering the actual risk to public health.”

“Suicidal denial”

In the decree, Cardinal Bertello specifies that “unless the act is not foreseen by law as a crime, violations of the public health emergency provisions are punishable by the payment of a administrative sanction”.

Instead, recalls the document, the Pope considered “a suicidal denial” the rejection of the vaccine “, considered a serious gesture and feasible to be sanctioned even with the interruption of the employment contract.

After a year in which he did not travel outside the Vatican due to the pandemic, Francisco is planning a trip to Iraq between March 5 and 8, despite the quarantine established by the Baghdad government to contain the infections.

Until now the Vatican decided vaccinate journalists who will go on the papal flight and not to all Vaticanists accredited in the press room of the Holy See.

