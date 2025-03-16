The Vatican has released this Sunday the first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization on February 14, in which he is seen, on the side, Concelebrating the Mass in the apartment chapel on the tenth of the Gemelli of Rome.

The Pontiff has expressed An improvement in the last week having suffered serious health problems derived from bilateral pneumonia that was complicated with Broncoospasm crisis.

In the last medical part, issued on Saturday, it was reported that Pope Francis’s clinical conditions remain stable and Gradually continues your improvement.

After several days without a medical part, the Vatican released a brief statement in which it was explained that “the clinical conditions of the Holy Father remain stable, confirming the evolution highlighted in the last week. “

Likewise, it was reported “that high flow oxygen therapy continues, progressively reducing the need for ventilation Non -invasive mechanics during the night. “

However, the medical part adds, “the Holy Father still requires hospital medical treatment, motor and respiratory physiotherapy”; But, they indicated, “This treatment shows additional and gradual improvements.”

In addition, this Sunday the Pope communicated through the message he wrote for this week’s Angelus. Francisco said Sunday that he is “crossing a moment of proof” and added: “I join the many sick brothers and sisters: Fragiles, at this time, like me. “

Since his entry into the Gemelli, Francisco has not been seen, but heard him, in a message with His weak voice sent on March 6 To thank the faithful who pray every night for their recovery in the Plaza de San Pedro.