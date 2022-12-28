The Vatican | Source to AFP: Pope Emeritus Benedict’s vital signs are failing

According to a Vatican source, hospitalization is not planned because the Pope has everything he needs at home. Benedict said before Christmas that he was suffering from breathing problems.

28.12. 12:18 p.m | Updated 28.12. 20:38

Pope Emeritus Benedict95, is very ill, the Pope said Francis on Wednesday. The Pope said he would pray for his predecessor and asked the public who came to the Vatican to do the same.

“Remember him because he is very sick. Ask the Lord to comfort and support him,” the Pope said.

The Vatican announced that Pope Benedict’s health suddenly collapsed on Wednesday. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis visited his predecessor on Wednesday morning.

The Vatican a source told news agency AFP that the Pope Emeritus’ health began to decline three days ago.

“His vital signs are failing, including his heart,” the source said, adding that no hospitalization is planned because the Pope already has the medical care he needs at home.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni described in the morning that the doctors are constantly monitoring Benedictus’ health.

German Pope Benedict, by birth name Joseph Alois Ratzinger, left his position at the end of February in 2013. He was the first pope in six centuries who did not continue in office until his death. Benedict said the reason for his abdication was that he did not have the strength to continue as pope.

In April, Benedict’s longtime secretary, the archbishop Georg Gänsweinsaid that the Pope Emeritus was “physically very fragile, but mentally in good spirits”.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Benedict had complained of breathing problems before Christmas.

In a letter he sent to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in 2018, Benedict said that “his physical strength is slowly atrophying”. The Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech said in 2020 that the former pope was already having trouble “expressing himself.”

Benedict served as Pope from 2005 to 2013. He was 78 years old when he became pope and the oldest pope since 1730.