The Vatican shares the first photo of the Pope after a month of hospitalization

The Vatican has shared this afternoon the first image of the Pope after a month hospitalized. In the photo, which has been disseminated through an X message, Francisco appears sitting in a wheelchair and back, so that only one part of his face is seen.

“This morning the Pope celebrated the Holy Mass in the chapel of the Tenth Floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic,” they have written.

The image comes after multiple false information that doubted the health of the Pontiff arguing, among other things, the lack of photographs, although the Vatican had already explained several times that they preferred not to publish them for preserving Francisco’s privacy. “Everyone is free to choose how and when to be seen, especially when you are hospitalized,” they argued.

This Sunday, the Pontiff said he is “crossing a moment of proof” and added: “I join the many sick brothers and sisters: fragile, at this time, like me,” in the Angelus text sent from the Gamelli hospital, where he has been admitted since February 14 due to respiratory problems.

“Our physique is weak, but even so, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, surrendering, being for each other, in faith, luminous signs of hope,” the Pope wrote, according to the text broadcast by the Vatican. He added: “How much light shines, in this sense, in hospitals and in the assistance centers! How much loving attention illuminates the rooms, the halls, the outpatients, the places where the most humble services are provided! ”

It remains stable

The clinical conditions of Pope Francis, admitted for 31 days, remain stable and gradually continue his improvement, but will still need to continue in the hospital for an indeterminate time.

After 72 hours without a medical part and only with some details provided by Vatican sources, the Vatican released a brief statement on Saturday in which it was explained that “the clinical conditions of the Holy Father remain stable, confirming the evolution highlighted in the last week.”

It was also reported “that high flow oxygen therapy continues, progressively reducing the need for non -invasive mechanical ventilation during the night.”

However, the medical part adds, “the Holy Father still requires hospital medical treatment, motor and respiratory physiotherapy” but, they said, “these treatment shows additional and gradual improvements.”

In the Angelus text, the Pope did not forget to ask for prayers “for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: in the martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

And he also urges to pray “for the Church, called to translate into concrete decisions the discernment that has been made in the recent Synod Assembly.”

This Saturday it was learned that the Pope approved from the Gemelli Hospital a calendar of meetings that will lead to an assembly of bishops and lay in the Vatican in October 2028 to give continuity and consolidate the ‘Synod of the Sinodality’ that was held in the past years to reform the Church.

Francisco looks forward calling this assembly in October 2028 to consolidate what has been done so far and without calling a new Synod.