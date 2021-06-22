The Holy See changes the diplomatic step on the bill against homophobia. The surprise also in the Sacred Chambers: “Generally the line of this pontificate has always been that of not entering directly into national affairs”

VATICAN CITY. The Vatican formally requests the Italian government to amend the Zan bill, the bill against homophobia. According to the Secretariat of State it would violate “the agreement for the revision of the Concordat”. For this reason, a note signed by the Vatican secretary for relations with states, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, was delivered to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See – probably on the occasion of a conference in the press office of the Holy See. The Corriere della Sera writes it.

In the note delivered by the Vatican “foreign minister” it is pointed out that “some contents of the legislative proposal under examination in the Senate reduce the freedom guaranteed to the Catholic Church by article 2, paragraphs 1 and 3 of the agreement for the revision of the Concordat”. Among the issues raised is the fact that Catholic schools would not be exempted from the organization of the future National Day Against Homophobia, but there are also more general fears for the “freedom of thought” of Catholics and also of the possible judicial consequences in the expression of their ideas. “We ask that our concerns be accepted,” the Holy See writes to the Italian government.

Among the first comments that of Enrico Letta on Radio Anch’io: “We have always been in favor of very very strong rules against homotransphobia, and we remain in favor of these rules and the Zan bill, but we have always been open to discussion in Parliament and we will look with the utmost spirit of openness to legal issues ». Letta assures us that “we are ready to look at the legal issues while maintaining a favor on the system because the norm is one of civility for our country, ours has always been an attitude of openness”.

In the Sacred Stanze d’Oltretevere there is no hidden amazement at this change of diplomatic step by the Holy See: “In general, the line of this pontificate has always been that of not entering directly into national events”.