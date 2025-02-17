The tests carried out in recent days and this Monday at Pope Francis “They have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has forced to further modify therapy.” This has been specified in a statement by the Vatican, who has stressed what he has “A complex clinical picture”

“All the tests carried out so far are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization,” reads the Vatican statement, which provides that Francisco will still admitted several daysafter Friday entered the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

Francisco, 88 years oldhe suffers from bronchitis that in recent days has prevented him from normally developing his agenda, while hindered reading his speeches and finally has forced him to hospitalize to receive diagnoses and subsequent medical treatments.

The Pope affirmed the morning of this Sunday that he still needed treatment to recover from the disease and He thanked care of the doctors and nurses of the hospital.

“I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am here in the Gemelli Polyclinic Because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis, “said the Pope in the speech of the prayer of the Angelus that he left written unable to pronounce it.

