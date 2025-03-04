The Holy See has updated the health status of the Pontiff this Tuesday, its 19th day in the Gemelli



The Vatican reported Tuesday that the Pontiff “slept all night and now rests.” Yesterday afternoon Pope Francis exceeded two “acute” respiratory crisis, during which doctors had to do bronchoscopies and maneuvers to aspire excess mucosa in the lungs. They were the third and fourth crisis that he suffers since he is hospitalized. The first was Saturday, February 22 in the morning and the second, on Friday, February 28 in the afternoon.

The medical team informed that these last two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” are framed in the “complex” clinical picture that they have described throughout the last week, and that it is not a worsening of bilateral pneumonia, or a new infection or a consequence of recent respiratory crises.

Francisco did not lose knowledge

Francisco did not lose knowledge during the crisis of yesterday or during those medical maneuvers and always remained alert and oriented, and collaborated with the toilets. In these cases, a little sedation is usually administered to the patient, but the Vatican statement on Monday did not mention it.

Once the complications were resolved, Francisco once again used the "non -invasive mechanical ventilation", which had been withdrawn on Sunday. It refers to a mask that sends oxygen through the nose and mouth and that can be removed to eat.









This Tuesday, the Pontiff celebrates 19 days at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where it was admitted on February 14.