“In the off-the-cuff greetings to some young Russian Catholics in recent days, as is clear from the context in which he pronounced them, the Pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great heritage cultural and spiritual culture, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, cited to indicate some historical periods of reference”.

This was stated by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, answering questions from journalists regarding the attack by Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Kiev, who in recent hours has accused Pope Francis of making imperialist propaganda.

In a post on Facebook, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, quoted a passage from the speech attributed to the pontiff: “Never forget your legacy. You are the children of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, of kings, the great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that great, cultured empire of great culture and great humanity. Never give up this legacy. You are heirs of the great Mother Russia, go ahead with it. And thank you, thank you for your way of being, for your way of being Russian”.