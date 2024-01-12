Vatican against Leonardo. The great pontifical refusal of a maxi donation

Clash between the Vatican and the weapons company Leonardo. The Italian industrial giant chaired by Stefano Pontecorvo, with over 51 thousand employees, specialized in the creation of defense, aerospace and security systems, had decided to make a rich donation of 1.5 million at the Vatican-owned hospital, the Baby Jesus of Rome. But – we read in Repubblica – this gesture was not appreciated by the Holy See which rejected, without even mincing words, the offered transfer: “This donation is inappropriate. Thanks anyway, but we cannot accept it“. The great refusal was in all likelihood inspired by the Secretariat of State upon input from the staff of Pope francesco. A gesture that has created many doubts among the managers of the company, a joint-stock company with state participation with the Ministry of Economy and Finance partners at 30.2 percent.

But after the Bambin Gesù rejected the donation, – continues Repubblica – to Leonardo they didn't want to give up theirs annual Christmas gesture of solidarityoffering the million and a half euros to another important pediatric hospital, the Gaslini Of Genoa. Whose management, according to what we learn, he didn't hesitate for a single moment to accept the gift. “And what do we have to do with all this?”, they complain to Leonardo. And they add: “In all theaters of ongoing war, starting from Ukraine and the Middle East, there is no offensive system of our production. We work for safety with cutting-edge systems, drones for surveillance, but no weapons. We just wanted to take up the Pope's appeals to help the most needy, sick children, the poor. We do not understand this refusal of the Vatican“.

