The Vatican has spread this afternoon a video in which the Pope is heardwith a little cold voicewhich asks for prayers “for families in crisis.” Vatican sources have clarified that “It was registered before hospitalization”.

This is the monthly video of the “World Network of Popular Prayer.” The usual thing is that they see the pontiff that invites Catholics to pray for some concrete intention. This is the first time in which his voice is heard, but he does not appear.

In the video of just over two minutes, while scenes of daily life of families are projected, also of tense moments, and photos of Francisco with families and children, the Pope is heard that “the best medicine to cure the pain of a injured family It is forgiveness ». «We all dream of a pretty, perfect family. But there are no perfect families, ”begins the pontiff. «Each family has its problems and also its great joys. In the family each person is valuable because it is different from the others. Each person is unique, but differences can cause conflicts and religious wounds. The best medicine to cure the pain of an injured family is forgiveness, which means giving another possibility.

“Forgiveness always renews the family, makes you look forward to hope,” he adds. He says that “even when the ‘happy ending’ that we would like is not possible, the grace of God gives us strength to forgive and brings peace because it frees the sadness and especially from resentment,” he says. “We pray for divided families to find in forgiveness the healing of their wounds, rediscovering even in their differences, the wealth of each one,” he requests.









Pope’s book about poetry

On the other hand, this Tuesday has reached the bookstores in Italy a compilation of Francisco texts about literature and poetry. It is titled “Long live poetry”, and the author of the collection is Antonio Spadaro.

The book opens with a letter from the Pope on January 20. “Long live poetry!” Francisco writes personally. Then he says that he would like poetry “to reach the chairs of our universities,” in reference to the Vatican universities.

«We have to recover the taste for literature in our lives, but also in our formation, otherwise we are like nuts. Poetry helps us to be human, and today we need it a lot, ”he writes.