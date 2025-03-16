Less than a month to start Holy Week, the Vatican still keeps the unknown on whether the Pope can celebrate the great ceremonies of those days. The idea is not to make the decision until you know when you will leave the hospital … and under what physical conditions. Francisco could be discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in the short term, but that does not mean that it is prudent to be exposed to the long rites of those days in the Basilica or in the Plaza de San Pedro.

“The question about the Pope’s agenda in Holy Week is not yet considered because much time is missing,” says sources from the press office of the Holy See. «In any case, eventually It would not be the first time that you live differently to the usual; If he had to miss, solutions have been found in the past, ”they added in the same response.

Other sources underline ABC that Holy Week is not improvised and that the Vatican “will be at least considering a plausible scenario, according to the current situation.” The current situation is that bilateral pneumonia and polymicrobial infection have stabilizedthat the Pope is doing physiotherapy to again “learn to breathe” and that he needs to receive 24 -hour oxygen support, with nostrils of high flow during the day and ventilation mask assisted at night. It means that you cannot pronounce more or less long speeches.

In the equation, the ‘Francisco’ factor, who has surprised these years for its enormous capacity for recovery, must be taken into account. In 2023 he presided over all Holy Week ceremonies, which began one day after being discharged from the Gemelli, where he spent four days admitted by an “infectious bronchitis.”

One of the “solutions of the past” of which the press office spoke is silence. A year ago, at Ramos Sunday Mass of March 24, 2024, Francisco preferred to remain silent during the homily which caused a wave of speculation about his health. During the rest of the week he kept his agenda and did not cut any speech or homily, except in the night crucis next to the coliseum.

It is taken for granted that before the Holy Week Francisco will return to Casa Santa Marta. Doctors want to make sure they return in shape and do not want to risk relapses. They still have fresh the memory of The haste of John Paul II for leaving the Gemelli in similar circumstances. On February 1, 2005, he was entered urgently because of a respiratory crisis and already 10 returned home; Two weeks later, on the 24th of that month he had to be hospitalized again for a tracheotomy, and did not leave there until March 13.

Cardinals ‘Delegates’

The main work hypothesis of the ‘Pontifical House’ and the ‘Liturgical Ceremonies Office’ follows The same scheme of the Holy Week ceremonies of that yearwhen John Paul II was convalescent in the Apostolic Palace. So, The Pope appointed certain cardinals as ‘delegates’ For specific ceremonies. It is the right strategy: a single delegate is not appointed to show that there is no ‘vice potato’ and that no one can make decisions in their name.

In 2005, each Cardinal Delegate read a greeting of John Paul II and pronounced his own homily. On Ramos Sunday, which at that time coincided with the diocesan edition of the World Youth Day (this is now celebrated in November), Cardinal Vicar of Rome, Camillo Ruini, celebrated the Mass. On Holy Thursday, Giovanni Battista Re, at that time Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, celebrated the Chrism Mass in the morning. In the afternoon, the Pontifical Delegate for the first ceremony of the Pascual Triduum was the Colombian Alfonso López Trujillo, president of the Pontifical Council for the Family. The Good Friday ceremony was in charge of the Penitentiary Cardinal Major, James Stafford; and the Easter vigil, of the then Cardinal Dean, Joseph Ratzinger. On Resurrection Sunday, Mass celebrated in the square and read the Urbi et Orbi message the then Cardinal Secretary of State Angelo Sodano.

If that scheme is followed, Ramos Sunday would take care of a young cardinal who can continue the procession without too much effort, perhaps the Philippine Luis Antonio Tagleof the Dicasterio for evangelization or the British Arthur Roche, of the divine cult. On Holy Thursday, the Crismal Mass with the priests of the Curia would be made Cardinal Robert Prevost, of the Dicastery of the Bishops.

As the Pope likes to start the Triduumo Pascual in places linked to marginalization, as reception centers or prisons, he could appoint Delegate to the alms Konrad Krajewski and send it to a prison. The ceremony of Good Friday would be in the hands of Angelo by Donatis, major penitentiary; The Pascual vigil of Holy Saturday -this year could be held in the square just like in the jubilee of the year 2000 -should be presided over by Cardinal Dean Giovanni Battista Re; and the Mass of the Sunday of Resurrection and the Urbi et Orbi message would be the Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. There is the possibility that in order not to fatigue Cardinal Re, ceremonies with Parolin are exchanged.

The most relevant will be to determine How Pope Francis will intervenedecision that will not be made until the last moment. One possibility is that it intervenes briefly during the prayer of the Angelus of Sundays and in the Urbi et Orbi blessing on Easter Sunday. So you don’t have to look at the window or expose yourself to the cold Roman wind, it could do it through a live television connection from the Santa Marta chapel. If you feel with strength, you could be present at each ceremony and make the initial greeting and the final blessing.

The scheme of ‘papal delegates’ for specific ceremonies is already being used in the jubilee masses. As a result, many fewer people attend these ceremonies. For now, there is no alternative. It may also be necessary on April 27, for the canonization of the adolescent Carlo Acutis, one of the most relevant ceremonies of this year. By then, the Vatican hopes to have a clearer idea.