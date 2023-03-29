The Vatican | Pope’s Thursday morning visit canceled, may spend the night in hospital

Thursday, March 30, 2023
March 29, 2023
According to the Italian media, the Pope had been taken to the hospital by ambulance due to breathing and heart problems. According to the Vatican, it was a matter of pre-arranged inspections.

Pope Francis may spend the next night in hospital, Vatican sources tell news agencies. According to AFP and Reuters sources, the Pope’s Thursday morning visit has been cancelled.

Pope’s spokesman Matteo Bruni said earlier that the Pope was in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome in the afternoon for previously arranged check-ups.

According to the Italian media, the Pope had been taken to the hospital by ambulance due to breathing and heart problems. On Wednesday, the Vatican did not provide more detailed information about the Pope’s health.

Earlier, Pope Francis had appeared in good spirits during his weekly meeting with the faithful. However, he was seen grimacing as he was helped into his specially made vehicle.

Argentine Pope suffers from chronic knee pain, due to which he has been confined to a wheelchair for the past few months.

On Wednesday, the Pope was in the same hospital where he was operated on in July 2021 for appendicitis. He was in the hospital for ten days at that time. In January, the Pope said in an interview that the inflammation had recurred.

Last year, several Pope appearances were canceled due to knee pain, and last July he said he needed to slow down.

Papal there is regular speculation on the state of health. In particular, the debate has been sparked by whether Francis intends to succeed his predecessor of Benedict XVI way to retire.

The German Benedict shocked in 2013 when he left his position. He was then the first pope of the Middle Ages to abdicate before his death.

Francis has said that he will do the same if his health deteriorates and he is unable to perform his duties. In an interview in February, however, he emphasized that the separation is not in his plans.

Despite his advanced age and health concerns, Francis still travels a lot.

