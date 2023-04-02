Sunday, April 2, 2023
The Vatican | Pope Francis, who got out of the hospital, led the Palm Sunday Mass

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in World Europe
The 86-year-old pontiff’s hospitalization on Wednesday with bronchitis had raised concerns about whether he would be able to lead the Easter ceremonies that began on Sunday.

The day before the pope who got out of the hospital Francis led the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday.

Francis waved to the approximately 30,000 people following the occasion as he drove through the flower-decorated square.

The Pope was treated for three nights at Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to bronchitis. After leaving the hospital, he smiled and joked to reporters and others waiting outside the hospital that he was “still alive”.

The Pope’s health problems have sparked speculation about whether he intends to retire at some point.

