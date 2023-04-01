The Vatican | Pope Francis has been released from the hospital

The Pope has hoped to be able to participate in the Easter ceremonies starting tomorrow.

Pope Francis has been released from the hospital where he spent three nights being treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old pope smiled and joked that he was “still alive” to reporters and anxiously waiting citizens outside the hospital.

The Pope was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems. On Thursday evening, the doctors treating the Pope said that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis, which required antibiotic treatment.

