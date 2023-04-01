Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Vatican | Pope Francis has been released from the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Vatican | Pope Francis has been released from the hospital

The Pope has hoped to be able to participate in the Easter ceremonies starting tomorrow.

Pope Francis has been released from the hospital where he spent three nights being treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old pope smiled and joked that he was “still alive” to reporters and anxiously waiting citizens outside the hospital.

The Pope was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems. On Thursday evening, the doctors treating the Pope said that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis, which required antibiotic treatment.

The Pope has hoped to be able to participate in the Easter ceremonies starting tomorrow.

#Vatican #Pope #Francis #released #hospital

See also  High School | The results of the spring student essays will be announced today
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Woman wins the lottery – but has money problems

Woman wins the lottery - but has money problems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result