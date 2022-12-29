The Vatican | Pope Emeritus Benedict’s condition is serious but stable, says the Vatican

The Pope Emeritus’ vital vital functions, including his heart, are failing, which has led to a deterioration in his health.

Pope Emeritus Benedict is still seriously ill, but his condition has remained stable. In his mind, he is still alert and observant, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that the 95-year-old Benedict is very ill. Francis asked people to pray for the Pope Emeritus.

Read more: Source to AFP: Pope Emeritus Benedict’s vital signs are failing

According to Vatican sources, the pontiff emeritus’ vital vital functions, including his heart, are failing, which has led to his deteriorating health. However, Benedict is not about to be transferred to a hospital, because his treatment can be done at home.

Pope Benedict left office at the end of February in 2013. He was the first pope in six centuries who did not continue in office until his death. Benedict said the reason for his abdication was that he did not have the strength to continue as pope.