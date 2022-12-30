The Vatican | Pope Emeritus Benedict attended mass in his bedroom – Vatican: The situation is still stable

Benedict is currently being treated at his home. He is not about to be transferred to the hospital, because his treatment can be managed even at home.

30.12. 20:41

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s the situation remained stable on Friday, the Vatican said. Pope Francis already said on Wednesday that the 95-year-old Benedict is very ill, and asked people to pray for the Pope Emeritus.

According to the Vatican, the pope emeritus had rested well the night before Friday and later in the day took part in the Mass, which was organized in his bedroom.

According to Vatican sources, the pontiff emeritus’ vital vital functions, including his heart, are failing, which has led to his deteriorating health. However, Benedict is not about to be transferred to a hospital, because his treatment can be done at home.

Pope Benedict left office at the end of February 2013. He was the first pope in six centuries who did not continue in office until his death. Benedict said the reason for his abdication was that he did not have the strength to continue as pope.