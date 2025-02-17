Pope Francis remains stable while the treatment that has been prescribed on Monday continues by a POLYMICROBIAN INFECTION OF THE RESPIRATORY TRACTwhich has forced the therapy, said the Vatican. “The Holy Father Continue without fever And continue with the prescribed treatment. The clinical conditions are stable, ”indicated in the last statement on the state of the Pontiff, which entered last Friday at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome by a respiratory road infection.

Francisco, 88, “received the Eucharist and then dedicated himself to some work activities and Text reading“, adds the Holy See, which for the first time refers to the Pope’s work since her admission four days ago in the hospital. In addition, the Pope was” moved by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that continues to receive in these hours. “

“In particular, you want to express your thanks to those who are currently hospitalized, by the Honey and love that express through their drawings and good wishes; He prays for them and asks to pray for him, “concludes the note.

Previously, the Vatican explained that the latest tests showed “a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has forced Francisco’s therapy to further modify, whose”Complex clinical picture It will require adequate hospitalization, “which makes the Pope remain VAryan days in the hospital.

It is not a “aggravation”

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, clarified that it is not a “aggravation” of the Pontiff’s health, but that the change in treatment is due to reading the analysis carried out in the past days, which show a Most Complete Evaluation of Pathologyin this case, a polymicrobial infection. Therefore, there has been no talk of a date to be discharged, Bruni clarified, while also assured that the Argentine pontiff “It is in a good mood”.

At the moment, the Vatican reported that the general hearing on Wednesday has been annulled, while some media say that on Sunday the presence of the Pope in the Mass for the Jubilee of the Deacons would not be scheduled, although this has not been confirmed officially. Bruni explained that Francisco had rested well and He had “calm” his third night admitted In the twin. “He has had breakfast and has dedicated himself to reading the newspapers,” he added to journalists.





This Monday it was learned that despite being admitted, the Pontiff called both Friday and Saturday to the parish of the Sagrada Familia, the only Catholic Church of Gaza. “He called us Friday and Saturday, I had a little tired voice But he was in a good mood and wanted to know how we were, “explained a collaborator of the parish on a television channel from the Italian Mediaset group.

The Pope calls every day, since the war began, to the parish, where 600 people find refugees, and wanted to continue doing so during his hospitalization. Only this Sunday did not call, but I had already warned that day would restthey explained from the Church, whose pastor is the Argentine priest Gabriel Romanelli.