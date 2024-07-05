The Secretariat of State has turned to specialized companies for the offices of the nunciatures in Paris and Vienna





The Vatican without money. As anticipated by Filippo Di Giacomo on “Venerdì”: “The Secretariat of State […] deprived of the sovereign fund it administered, it is said to be lost in the meanders of “transparent” obscurity created by the experts (all coming from the Italian Guardia di Finanza), struggling to pay staff and maintain the 187 nunciatures.

This is how you start selling. The latest news is that the Secretariat of State she turned to specialized companies for the offices of the nunciatures in Paris and Vienna”.

A bleak scenario for the coffers of Oltretevere – – writes the website Dagospia – which has led to the sale of many properties: “In France – continues Di Giacomo – the Holy See had already sold a prestigious property located near the Arc de Triomphe […]

Even the eighteenth-century building of the Viennese nunciature, at number 31 Theresianumgasseis in the center of the imperial city. It seems that the sales will also concern nunciatures located in Asian countries, such as the one in Tokyo sold for 200 million dollars. In Italy, the Holy See in 2023 owned 4,072 real estate units, many of which were sold off and even sold off at a discount. To whose advantage, for the moment it is not known”.

The Vatican is transferring the administrative management of its assets to external companies. By the end of 2024, all management of the Holy See’s properties will pass to Tecnocasa.

Not only that: the two shops inside the Vatican State will pass to external companies. The shop near the entrance of Sant’Anna (which is like a supermarket) will go out to tender, and there are three big brands competing for it: Conad, Esselunga and Agorà.

A shortage of funds that pushed Pope Bergogliolike any CEO, to do a ferocious spending review: at least 300 more employees and workers of the Vatican state will be shown the door. By resorting to outsourcing, the Pontiff has already sent 600 home!

A cut that does not meet any opposition, given that the unions are not recognized in the Vatican and the Pope has also abolished the Labor Office, to which the employees could appeal in case of dispute. To make sure nothing was left out, the 15 labor lawyers who handled employee appeals and disputes were fired.