The Vatican will impose as of October 1 the obligation to show the health pass or covid certificate – which requires to be vaccinated with at least one dose, present an antigen test or negative PCR of less than 48 hours or have overcome the disease in the last three months – to enter its territory, but excludes the faithful from these regulations.

According to the Ordinance of the Governorate, the Government of the Vatican City, by order of Pope Francis, all workers and visitors to the Vatican City or places of jurisdiction of the Holy See must comply with these regulations “with in order to adopt all the appropriate measures to prevent, control and counteract the public health emergency in the Vatican City State ”.

This will imply that the Vatican imposes in its main accesses in addition to security controls other controls to monitor that this certificate that in Italy they call Green Pass (green passport) is in force. «These provisions apply to citizens, to residents of the State, to personnel who serve in the Governorate of the Vatican City State and in the various bodies of the Roman Curia and its related institutions, to all visitors and users of the services ”, as can be read in the regulations.

However, the faithful who participate in any of the liturgical celebrations in the Vatican or in the audiences that the Pope presides on Wednesdays from the Paul VI hall will be exempt from this regulation.

In mid-September, Italy became the first European country to require all its public and private workers to be up to date with their covid-19 ‘green pass’ to carry out their work activity.