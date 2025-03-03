03/03/2025



Updated at 12:23.





To those who request photos of this convalescence of the Pope, the Vatican is responding informally that it is not a comparable situation “to the previous ones”, in which he had peeked to the balcony and videos of their greetings to patients had been distributed, and that “we must respect the wishes of the patient.” “There will be photos at the right time”Vatican sources say. The last published images of Pope Francis are from Friday, February 14, before entering the hospital.

The Pope is in a “stable” situation and bilateral pneumonia is evolving from A “coherent way for a patient who follows this therapy”. It is the “official translation” to the statement of the Vatican spokesman on Monday that was limited to say that Francisco “has rested well all night.” In any case, its clinical situation remains “complex” and the “reserved prognosis” is maintained.

This Monday is day 18 of convalescence. The Pontiff continues to receive therapy in his room on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital and the doctors They are not planned to perform new tests specific throughout the day. Francisco can ingest solid foods-today has breakfast a coffee-and is receiving oxygen therapy to “high flow” with nasal cannulas and not with assisted ventilation.

Doctors were moderately optimistic this Sunday night and even some Vatican sources considered the danger created by the respiratory crisis overcome last Friday that made a bronchaspiration maneuver necessary. In any case, they continued to “complex” the clinical picture and stressed that the Pope is not out of danger.









The doctors were happy because last night the Pope had no fever or symptoms of infection. That is why they removed the “mechanical ventilation” and just put nasal cannulas for “high flow oxygen therapy.”

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have also remained stable today,” recited the medical part of this Sunday, March 2. «The Pope has not needed non -invasive mechanical ventilationbut only oxygen therapy to high flows; It is apiratic. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis is still reserved, ”he added.

To help get an idea of ​​how the Pope is, the statement stressed that yesterday the Pontiff left his room to attend the Mass with some doctors and nurses, and who also received the visit of the number two and three of the Holy See, the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the substitute for the State Secretariat, Edgar Peña Parra.