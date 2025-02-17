02/17/2025



The Vatican has published the fourth medical part of Pope Francis. «The results of the analyzes carried out in recent days have shown a Polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tractwhich has led to a new therapy change. The analyzes carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization».

It is the reading that doctors make of the results of the analysis they have received today. From the Vatican they clarify that it is not a “aggravation” of health conditions, but a more complete qualification of the pathology, in this case a “polymicrobial infection.” Therefore, There is no talk of a date for medical discharge.

The Pope maintains the “good humor”

The Vatican spokesman has stressed that the Pope maintains the “good humor”, and has announced that in the afternoon there will be a new medical part. On the other hand, the prefecture of the Pontifical House has canceled all audiences that the pontiff was scheduled until next Saturday.

«The Pope has rested well, A quiet night has passed”Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni explained early this Monday. «This morning he has had breakfast and has been dedicated as always to reading some newspapers. Therapy continues, ”he had assured then.









Adapted pharmacological therapy

Francisco is admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital from Friday at 11 in the morning. When he arrived, he presented symptoms of bronchitis that they had tried to deal with cortisonas without achieving the expected results. Four days before a CT had been made whose results had reassured doctors.

In the first medical part, on Friday afternoon, Pope’s disease was described as “respiratory infection.” In his written speech yesterday, the Pope spoke of “bronchitis.”

Between Friday and Sunday the medical team adapted pharmacological therapy and performed new tests to hit the diagnosis. This Monday they are clearer the painting.

It has also transpired that on Friday and Saturday Pope Francis called Gaza’s Catholic parish to greet them. Francisco is respecting the “absolute rest” imposed by doctors and this weekend has not even risen to celebrate the Mass. Already on Saturday he had no fever and his medical situation on Sunday afternoon was “stable.”