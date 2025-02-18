02/18/2025



The Vatican announced Tuesday that he canceled the commitments of Pope Francis for this weekend, on the fifth day of hospitalization of the 88 -year -old pontiff due to a respiratory infection that has caused great concern.

“Due to the health status of the Holy Father, the Jubdance Audience on Saturday, February 22 is canceled” and Francisco will not be able to preside over Sunday’s Mass, the Holy See announced in a statement. The Vatican announced Monday that the Pope, admitted since Friday, suffered a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract” and showed a “complex clinical picture.”

On the same Monday night, the Vatican said that the state of health of the Supreme Pontiff was stable and had no fever, stating that Francisco had worked in the morning. Likewise, the Holy See assured that the Pontiff is moved by the numerous messages of affection he is receiving and wanted to express his support for all the people who are hospitalized.

Despite the repeated health problems of recent years – hip problems, knee pain, operations, respiratory infections – the Argentine Jorge Bergoglio has maintained an unbridled rhythm in the Vatican.









The hospitalization of the Pope is the fourth in less than four years and has relaunched the debate about his health. His income intervenes at the beginning of the Jubilee Year of the Catholic Church, marked by a long list of events, many of them chaired by the Pope.