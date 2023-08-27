Pope Francis called misinformation the main sin of journalism

The main sin of journalism is disinformation. This statement was made by Pope Francis, informs portal Vatican News.

“Disinformation is when journalism does not inform or informs badly,” he said. In total, the pontiff named four sins of journalism, including slander, defamation and love for scandals, noting that “scandals are well paid.”

The Pope noted that the world is currently going through an era when “everyone is commenting on everything.” At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that sometimes we are talking about words that are not related to facts, and statements that appear before the facts themselves.