​​​​​The Vatican approved this Monday, December 18, blessings for same-sex couples and for those who are not married or divorced, a very controversial issue in the Catholic Church. According to the new guideline, blessings may be imparted, as long as they are not in contexts related to civil unions or weddings.

In a document approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican supported this Monday, December 18, “the possibility of blessings for couples in an irregular situation (including those not married or divorced) and for same-sex couples.”

“The closeness of the Church to people should not be prevented or prohibited in any situation in which they can seek God's help through a simple blessing,” the text states.

The Vatican stressed that these blessings are not equated with marriage, so it did not propose any precise ritual or ceremony.

That is why he calls “inadmissible” any “rite or prayer that could create confusion” with a canonical wedding, such as the “acts of blessing” currently given by the German clergy, despite the disagreement of the Holy See.

In that sense, it confirms the position that marriage is only between a man and a woman, for the purpose of having children, and points out that blessings that confuse the issue should not be given.

“This blessing should never be given at the same time as, or even in connection with, civil union ceremonies.“he adds.

But It is the first time that the Vatican opens the way so clearly to the blessing of same-sex coupleswhich has been a source of tension within the Church.

A blessing, usually performed by a priest, consists of invoking God's benevolence on a person.

Conservative Catholics, particularly in the United States, strongly oppose blessing same-sex couples. But in some places, such as Belgium and Germany, priests have already been doing it, even inside the temple.

James Martin, an American Jesuit priest and well-known advocate for LGBTQ believers, said the document is a “major step in the Church's ministry toward LGBTQ people.”

He added that this is a “marked change” from a 2021 decision in which the Vatican said the Church did not have the power to bless same-sex unions because God could not “bless sin.”

Pastoral vision

The Vatican announcement, known as a declaration, is published six weeks after the end of a global meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, in which social issues such as openness to LGBTQ people or the divorced and remarried were discussed.

At the beginning of Octoberfive conservative cardinals publicly asked Pope Francis to reaffirm Catholic doctrine on same-sex couplesbut the topic was not addressed in the final text of the meeting.

🇻🇦 Doctrinal statement opens to blessings for “irregular” couples. The doctrine on marriage does not change, blessing does not mean approving the union. https://t.co/lK7T455rEX — Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) December 18, 2023



The head of the Vatican Department of Faith, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, wrote in the introduction of the text that it is “an expansion and enrichment” of the document on the Vatican's position on blessings.

The text, titled “Fiducia Supplicans – On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings,” was “based on the pastoral vision of Pope Francis,” the cardinal wrote.

The Argentine pontiff, 87, has sought to make the Catholic Church more welcoming for those whom it has long considered “sinners,” even if they cannot fully participate in it.

Just a few weeks after taking office, in March 2013, Francis said that “if someone is gay, seeks the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge him?”

Monday's document says: “To avoid any form of confusion or scandal,” blessings for same-sex couples cannot “be performed with any dress, gesture or word typical of a wedding.”

“This blessing can, on the contrary, find its place in other contexts, such as a visit to a sanctuary, a meeting with a priest, a prayer recited in a group or during a pilgrimage,” he points out.