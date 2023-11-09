Transsexuals may be baptized, just as the rest of the faithful receive that sacrament. There is no more discussion. The Vatican has certified this possibility through a document from the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) which also specifies that they may serve as godfathers or godmothers of this sacrament but “with conditions.” The CDF, the dicastery of the Holy See that deals with doctrinal and theological issues of the Catholic Church, published the text signed on October 31 by the Pope and his prefect, the Argentine cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, to answer questions on the participation in baptisms and weddings of transsexual and homosexual people raised by the bishop of Santo Amaro, José Negri.

The CDF presents its response by assuring that “a transsexual who has also undergone hormonal treatment or a sex reassignment surgery can receive baptism under the same conditions as the rest of the faithful.” But as long as “there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating public scandal or disorienting the faithful,” he adds somewhat vaguely without going into more detailed considerations.

The document also delves into the work that the boys and girls who are going to receive the sacrament have previously done. “In the case of children or adolescents with problems of a transsexual nature, if they are well prepared and willing, they can receive baptism,” she points out.

The current head of the CDF, who has clearly shown greater openness than his predecessor, Spanish Cardinal Luis Ladaria, also opens the door to baptism for the children of homosexual couples. Asked if two homosexuals could appear as parents of a child baptized, adopted or born through surrogacy, he indicates that “there must be a well-founded hope that he will be educated in the Catholic religion.”

The old Holy Office clarifies that these responses – which would set a canonical precedent and must be taken into consideration throughout the world – “repropose, to a large extent, the fundamental contents of what had already been stated on this matter in the past” by the Congregation, in reference to a document on the issue from December 2018. The document justifies this position by citing Saint Thomas Aquinas or Saint Augustine and recalls that Pope Francis himself defends that baptism “is the door that allows Christ to establish himself in the person” and that the Church “is not a customs office but a father’s house where there is room for everyone.”

The clarification offered by the CDF to the Brazilian bishop goes further and also refers to other roles within the Church. “Under certain conditions, the role of godfather or godmother may be accepted for an adult transsexual who has also undergone hormonal treatment or sex reassignment surgery,” the document states. And he adds: “However, since this does not constitute a right, pastoral prudence demands that it not be allowed when there is a danger of scandal, improper legitimation or disorientation in the educational sphere of the ecclesial community.” Furthermore, he points out that “there is nothing in current universal canonical legislation that prohibits a transsexual person from being a witness to a marriage.”

