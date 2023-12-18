Same-sex couples, civil marriages and de facto unions may be blessed by the Church. What's more, they must be if they claim it. This is authorized and argued by a declaration from the Holy See published this Monday and which has been presented and certified by signature by Pope Francis. The Pontiff thus continues the process of opening the Church towards what he calls peripheries: social, cultural and geographical. The decision, in short, gives the green light to priests to sacralize same-sex couples. The transcendent decision, however, increases the confrontation between the most conservative sector of the Church, always opposed to nods to the LGTBI community, and the most progressive.

The path began on Pope Francis' return trip to Rio de Janeiro in 2013, when the Pontiff assured that “he was no one to judge homosexual couples.” And it could be said that the most recent stage, probably not the last, was written this Monday when the Vatican announced that it approves the blessing of homosexual couples. In the document issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the Holy See certifies the opening but is careful to emphasize that in no case can it be equated to marriage. Even so, the news will not please the most conservative sectors of the Church, which maintain a strong conflict with Francis, especially regarding theological openness in social and sexual issues.

The prefect of the CDF, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, points out in the text that “the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples can be understood, without officially validating their status or altering in any way the perennial teaching of the Church on Marriage.” The new opening adds to what the same prefect already gave just a month ago, when he endorsed that transsexuals can be baptized, just as the rest of the faithful receive that sacrament, and that the children of homosexual couples can also be baptized.

The change of course is not only proposed now with respect to the history of the Church, but also in relation to the recent past. In 2021, when the CDF was still led by the Spanish Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the old Holy Office responded to a theological doubt on this issue by claiming that the Catholic Church could not impart its blessing to same-sex unions. A position that greatly bothered the Pope and caused a small internal earthquake in the Holy See. At the exit just over a year after Ladaria the echo of that episode still resonated.

The Declaration—the canonical form of this type of document—is titled Fiducia Supplicans: on the pastoral meaning of blessings and it is the first that the Doctrine of the Faith, the ancient Holy Office, publishes in the last 23 years, since Dominus Jesus (2000). It is a long text in which the origin and theological meaning of the act of blessing is analyzed, reviewing it from the Old Testament and in the Scriptures. ”In the mystery of his love, through Christ, God communicates to his Church the power to bless. Granted by God to human beings and granted by them to their neighbors, the blessing is transformed into inclusion, solidarity and pacification. It is a positive message of comfort, attention and encouragement,” it can be read.

Changes occur very slowly in the Church and, above all, they must happen without causing ruptures. For this reason, the declaration is very careful to point out that, despite the opening of the blessing of these couples, any “rite or prayer that may create confusion between what constitutes marriage” is considered “inadmissible”, such as carried out by the German clergy, which offers “acts of blessing” despite the disagreement of the Holy See. “A ritual for blessing couples in an irregular situation should neither be promoted nor provided for, but neither should the closeness of the Church be prevented or prohibited in every situation in which God's help is requested through a simple blessing,” concludes the document.

The key is in the pastoral meaning of the blessings, which is now brought into line with the vision of Pope Francis. But Prefect Fernández emphasizes that “sexual relations find their natural, adequate and fully human meaning” within the Catholic doctrine of marriage. The Holy See also points out that to avoid “any form of confusion or scandal” said blessings can never be done at the same time as civil union rites and “not even with the clothing, gestures or words typical of a marriage.” Yes, they can be carried out in other types of contexts, such as during a visit to a sanctuary, a meeting with a priest, a prayer recited in a group or during a pilgrimage. Furthermore, the Vatican specifies that the blessing must consist of a “short” and “spontaneous prayer” in which a priest may ask for “peace, health, a spirit of patience, dialogue or mutual help” from his members.

The debate on the treatment that the Church should have with homosexual couples has generated several internal conflicts since the arrival of the Pope in 2013, who has offered a more open vision of acceptance, although without ever equating them to heterosexual couples. In October 2020, Pope Francis supported civil unions between people of the same sex and assured that they had the right to “a family” and to have the respective marital coverage. A few months later, in January 2021, he asked parents not to condemn their children if they had a “different sexual orientation.”

