The Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors, created by Pope Francis in 2014 with the aim of protecting victims of abuse, bringing justice and preventing the repetition of these crimes in the Church, has created a fund to help victims of the clergy in the poorest countries, where the episcopal conferences do not have many resources.

The initiative arose at the direction of Pope Francis, who has denounced that in poor countries the victims “suffer in silence” because they lack the resources to denounce and obtain help. The idea is that the episcopal conferences with more means make economic contributions that will be invested in training programs to guarantee better assistance to the victims and their environment. As reported by the Vatican commission in a statement, the project is already being tested with a pilot program signed with the Church of Rwanda.

The commission has also announced that other requests from Pope Francis will be fulfilled, such as the preparation of an annual report on protection policies and procedures in the Church. The plan is to “adopt a human-centered design methodology that focuses on how the needs of victims can be prioritized, which will be addressed in the Church’s reporting mechanisms, with the aim of offering proposals to the Pope for fill existing gaps [en esta materia]”.

In addition, on May 31 will be published the update of the guidelines that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith sent in 2011 to the episcopal conferences to address cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergy. This document contains guidelines for assisting victims and also for training the ecclesial community on the protection of minors. Among other things, the commission has also announced that it is discussing how to meet another of the pope’s requests: combating sexual crimes against minors on the Internet.

Among the novelties adopted by the commission is also the use of “a verification tool that will serve to assess the adequacy of the guidelines for the protection of local churches.” In addition, a five-year strategic plan has been approved that identifies objectives, goals, and performance indicators that seek to measure progress and report to stakeholders.

These decisions were made during the plenary assembly of the Vatican anti-abuse commission, a meeting that has been embroiled in controversy after the German Jesuit Hans Zollner, one of the leading experts in the fight against child abuse in the Church, communicated last March that he left this body, of which he had been a part since its creation. Zollner also denounced a lack of transparency and disagreements with the functioning of the commission.

Francisco received the members of the anti-abuse commission in audience last Friday and invited them to prepare a report “on what they believe is working well and what is not”, to “be able to make the appropriate changes”, and assured that “it has been done a lot in these first six months”, but “that more can be done”. He also invited the members of this organization “not to stagnate, to persevere and keep moving forward”

“The Holy Father has asked a lot of us and we are all committed to making it happen,” the commission’s president, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, said in the statement. And he adds that after the meeting “adjustments have been made in accordance with our working methodology, in order to clarify our different roles and create a sense of common ownership of our mandate and our collective responsibility for its implementation.”

The Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors is made up of abuse prevention experts with a mandate to advise the Pope and implement protection best practices in local churches on all continents.

The abuse scandals have undermined the reputation of the Church and have posed a great challenge to the Pope, who in the last 10 years has approved a series of measures aimed at making the ecclesiastical hierarchy more accountable, and eradicating both abuse and its cover-up. , with uneven results in different parts of the world.