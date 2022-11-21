The Church rejects the wedding bonus. “Help for everyone, not just some”

The proposal of League to allocate a bonus of 20 thousand € in favor of couples who decide to get married in church, created one political storm. To oppose this initiative, however, are not only the parties, some of the same government majority, but even the Vatican. The stance of the archbishop Vincenzo Pagliawho presides over the Pontifical Academy of Life in the Holy Seeis very clear. “After Covid – explains Paglia to Corriere della Sera – one notices slight recovery of the weddings, and among these many also in the Church. It is to be hoped that the trend will stabilize. Faced with the crisis of marriages, religious or civil, it is appropriate to think of a system to support the stable unions. If the State wants to help families, so be it, but all families“.

“The marriage for the Church – continues Paglia to the Corriere – is a sacrament and a sacrament it is not bought. The believer who chooses the celebration of marriage in the Church does not allow himself to be convinced by this step economic deductions, at least I hope. A state that is committed to supporting families, especially in the most difficult moments, would make a great choice. But it should be about all citizens, obviously, not just some, regardless of whether they have faith or not. After all, what would happen to weddings in synagoguein mosques or elsewhere?”

