A curious story: Private Foundation of Santa Creu i Sant Pauwhose origins date back to the year 1401, dedicated then to caring for the sick and needy of the city and until 1991 to providing health and care services among others, in that year and due to regulatory changes in public health, it founded the Health Management Foundation of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau (FGSC) in agreement with the Generalitat, to which all health personnel as well as health elements and equipment were transferred.

From that date on, the foundation is dedicated to the maintenance and operation of the historic buildings of the site, recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997.

In 2009, the construction of the new health building was completed, the works of which were fully paid for by the foundation, and a rental contract was established for leasing the building to the FGSC, which meant that the VAT incurred in the construction could be deducted when allocating the property for rent to the new foundation.

Since the new building is located in the historic area, next to the Puigvert Foundation, and these are buildings that are expected to offer health services for dozens of years, an estimated rent of 2% of the investment was established, and in the lease contract The FGSC assumed all maintenance expenses, including the IBI. The old modernist buildings offered health services from 1912 to 1991 and still continue to have incalculable value.

In 2014, in the face of a judicial action with the intervention of the Tax Agency of Catalonia, it considered in a ruling issued that the rent did not comply with the VAT Lawunderstanding that both foundations were linked and the special rules for determining the tax base provided for in article 79 of said law should be applied. In a hasty and, in my opinion, mistaken manner, additional VAT settlements for previous years were presented., to later proceed to claim a significant part of the income made.

When the Tax Administration denied the requested refund, the matter was taken to court. Finally, the Supreme Court, in a ruling dated 11/04/2024, says that the input VAT must be regularized in ten years.

Specifically, the ruling says that “the court considers that the calculation based on the regularization periods better reflects the economic consumption of the good in its business activity, avoiding advance payments or delays in the collection of the tax.”

From the economic point of view, the above statement is wrong since, for the service provider, that is, for the Santa Creu i Sant Pau Private Foundation, the economic consumption of the constructed building cannot be estimated in the 10 years of regularization planned, but rather in 80 years, given the specificity of the construction, which is the provision of health services by the new FGSC Foundation.

To date, the new building has not lost value compared to the year it was built in 2009. If we were to carry out expert reports, the surprise would be that it has increased, even considering inflation since its construction.

Rental income at 2% net of building value might be debatable in 2009, but Applying the regularization criterion equivalent to a net income of 10% does not make sense. Furthermore, it must be considered that the building is still and will continue to be rented after 10 years of regularization and, therefore, VAT must continue to be charged.

And in my opinion, this assumption cannot be extrapolated to other similar cases of leasing of properties to related entities that cannot deduct input VAT and, if it were, it could be applied by appealing to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In any case, the lights of Sant Pau They will be lit again next Christmas.